Having 41 years of “real” economic development experience, I have been following with great interest the county/city discussions about the need to restructure Floyd County’s economic development program. I say “real” because professionals like Al Hodge and myself, unlike college administrators, professors, realtors and various political pundits, know the actual, daily ins and outs of economic development and how hard it actually is. Let me say that Al Hodge is a unique professional and finding a successor that has comparable skills is, well, quite the challenge indeed. It’s like the coach that someday will replace Nick Saban. He or she had better get a huge salary up front because the crowd isn’t going to be happy with slow progress for very long.
That said, I urge our elected officials to slow it down a bit. Commissioner Stevenson is absolutely right, “A goal without a plan is just a wish.” Over my career I have seen too many communities think that if they reorganize and bring in an experienced professional, then the economy will boom. Usually that ends in a disaster because the excitement usually ends in disappointment and to save political face, they terminate the “genie in the bottle.”
Economic development is not easy, it’s highly competitive and far more than selling its “great quality of life!” First, what kinds of businesses are there for which Floyd County’s location would be ideal? Second, what product do we have to offer those businesses, i.e., how much industrial/business land is available that has easy access to the interstate, sewer and water access and broadband? How many vacant buildings are located in Floyd County and what is the potential reuse of those facilities? Do we have a work-ready workforce that has the skills complementary to the needs of those businesses targeted? These are just a start.
I remember talking to Al Hodge about the need for getting SPLOST funding to acquire property at the intersection of Ga. 53 and 140, and now there is a successful business there that found the location ideal. You should take time to listen to Al when he describes the amount of time and effort that went into this site.
My personal opinion is that your first job is to determine what kinds of industries are a good fit for Floyd County, then, what product needs to be developed to attract their attention to Floyd County, then build that product, then market the product.
William Steiner is the retired executive director of the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.