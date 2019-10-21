Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.