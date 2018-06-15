Do you talk to your dogs?
Do you talk to your dogs? I mean, really talk to your dogs?
I do. I am a long-time dog whisperer and in fact, my dogs of yore listened to some of my life’s greatest dreams and desires.
We have three dogs that adopted us here in New Mexico. Their mother is a feral creature who lives on the eastern side of the Rio Grande. Pepita, I called her, left us with four pups several weeks before we moved to our present home. One of the movers fell in love with puppy number four, and we gave the pup to him. The other three, Roshi, Blackie and Punkin’, live happily here on Ranchero Musselwhite.
Pepita roams the arroyos and desert, romancing a wide variety of male suitors, and I am certain that my three pups have brothers and sisters all over Valencia County, New Mexico.
I have noticed lately that my pups understand when I finish a phone call. They sit quietly during my phone conversations, they perk up when I begin closing the call and upon a “bye, bye,” the three leap to their feet and attack me with love.
Clearly they listen to my side of the conversation. They respond without fail to what is obviously a change in the cadence of my voice as I finish the call. My question is, how do they know?
On the other hand, the male Roshi is a ball/toy-tossing canine fanatic. He happily trots up to us with a ball or squeeze toy and will fetch that item until his little legs give out. He knows the word “toy.”
The two females have no idea of the word “toy.” I could say “toy” a hundred times and they would eye me suspiciously. Roshi would respond every time.
Doggy vocabulary?
The phrase that positively sends my pups into orbit is “Would you like to go for a ride in the truck?”
I believe they are keyed in with just the first two words, “Would you…”
I experiment sometimes with the slightest whisper and a lowering of my voice. I offer no excitement in my delivery. It doesn’t matter. They understand the words.
The phrase “big puppy” puts my dogs on high alert. Since they are so small, any four-legged creature to them is a “big puppy.”
My neighbor Dr. Parker lives to the north. He is a retired veterinarian and he has two magnificent full-sized giant poodles (forgive me for not knowing the exact model of poodle; I just know they are huge).
Every now and then, the two poodles visit Ranchero Musselwhite and offer a deposit to help the orchard soil replenish its nutrient level. This drives my pups crazy and they hate the poodles. My pups stand at the house and hurl dog expletives at the giant curs.
The other “big puppy” near my home is even larger than the poodles. His name is Obama, and he is a llama (see what I did there?).
Obama stands in the middle of his pasture and eyes the three pups with detached interest. Because the llama gives the pups no attention, the pups are content to stand in the truck window and wag their tails. I often get out of the truck and toss a flake of fresh alfalfa to the old boy. He expresses no gratitude whatsoever.
Like most dogs, my three understand all the traditional dog words, treat, outside, up, down, hungry, etc.
They are music critics. When I practice voice, they usually run to their room and take to their dog pads. Lately, however, they join me in the room where we keep the piano, and they seem to enjoy. They sit in my studio and usually fall asleep as I practice guitar, but I take that as a compliment.
The bride and I are essentially the only two humans who have had constant contact with the three pups. We never raise our voices and we have never spanked or threatened them. Yet, when I get the broom out, they run for their room. They are terrified of the sweeping motion. Why? What primordial notion tells them that Dad is going to whomp them with the broom?
And so I continue my one-sided dialogue with the three chosen pups. If they can understand so many words and love my music, it stands to reason that they understand my daily joys, sorrows, triumphs and disappointments.
Yet I know late at night when the lights are low, Punkin’ looks over at Roshi and says, “Daddy’s reading Hemingway again. I sure wish he’d read some Jane Austin once in a while.”
Former Roman Harry Musselwhite is the author of “Martin the Guitar” and is an award-winning filmmaker.