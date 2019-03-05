Some of y’all need to stop bringing everybody down with your social media drama.
Whether you’re constantly going on about your failed relationships or whatever argument or fight you’re in today, please know that most of the people you’re connected with on social media are rolling their eyes thinking “here we go again.”
And I’m not just saying that so you’ll stop for OUR benefit. I’m saying that because you don’t want to be known as the person who’s ALWAYS putting their drama out there for everyone to see. We all have difficulties and hard times. But social media isn’t the place to be airing your dirty laundry.
Here are some of the people who bring too much drama to social media:
1. “Inspirational” Quote Overload: These people posts inspirational quotes DAILY but they aren’t purely positive quotes to uplift people. They’re the type of quotes where you know someone is mad or bitter when they posted it. On the surface these quotes might seem positive but really they’re intended to cut someone else. So it sounds like the person who posted it is being strong and persevering despite all the awful things happening in their life ... but it fails to mention that many of the bad things happening to them are caused by their OWN terrible decisions and attitude.
2. The relationship “expert”: This person constantly shares angry or sad posts whenever their relationships go south. But their social media contacts will tell you that there’s a new relationship every few weeks. Somehow it’s always the other party that’s to blame. Maybe it’s YOU. Maybe you make terrible choices in men/women. By blasting exes on social media, you’re also letting the world know a lot about yourself as well.
3. Drama magnets: The drama magnet is the person who’s always posting about how today they had a big blow up with so and so. Or they just had to put this person in her place. Or can you believe what he said to me? The drama magnet makes it sound like they were just minding their own business being a sweet, wonderful person when all of a sudden out of NOWHERE, drama lands on their doorstep. If you constantly find yourself in the middle of the drama, then guess what? You might just be the one causing all the drama. And by posting about it on social media, you’re sending up red flags to everyone.
4. Disgruntled employees: I see some people blasting their employers on social media, talking about how little they get paid or how their hours suck or that their boss is a jerk. I don’t know who y’all work for but I can promise you if I publicly bashed my employer, my butt would be fired. And rightly so.
5. Constant Complainers: These are the people who make it sound like every single day their life is falling apart. ”Does anyone know how to get a 2-year-old out of a washing machine? He’s been stuck in there since yesterday but I wasn’t home because the phone company overcharged me $300 and I had to go up there and talk to the manager after I left the hospital cause mama’s ulcerative colitis flared up and I had to take her on account of my sister got a DUI and got her license suspended.” And that’s just TODAY. Yesterday was a whole different set of problems and you can bet there’s gonna be a slew of issues tomorrow as well. It’s OK to ask for help but when you’re constantly inundating social media with your personal problems, people start wondering how all this stuff keeps happening to you.
6. Johnny-come-lately: This is one of my favorites. This is the person who just last week started that new diet or just started workin’ out at the gym or they recently found the Lord and now they have the audacity to wanna lecture YOU about how you ain’t living right. “Look at me. I ate half a carrot for lunch. Shame on you, Severo, for eating all that Bojangles’.” Or they’ll start calling you out for all the unchristian things you’re doing but fail to mention that they were doing the same thing last week but they think nobody knows about it. First of all, I love Bojangles’ and I love Jesus. Don’t sit there and tell me I ain’t living right just cause you went to church two Sundays in a row.
7. Political Pundits: We all have these in our social media network. These are the people who read an article on FREEDOM_USA.com or OPPRESSIVE_GOVERNMENT.net and now they’re an expert in politics and start sharing inflammatory (and mostly unsubstantiated) posts on their social media account simply to provoke others and start arguments. How many people do you think read your posts and completely abandon their own political beliefs for your own? Zero. Let’s just all have our political opinions and be friends even if we disagree. You don’t have to try to incite an argument with hateful posts you know are designed only to divide people.
Having said all that, there are people who use social media to reach out because they legitimately need emotional support. That’s important. People need to recognize when you really do need help. But it’s hard to do that when you’re constantly sharing your drama with everyone. It’s the “boy who cried wolf” scenario.
Social media can be a really useful tool and can be a really entertaining break from everyday life. Don’t use it as a way to air your dirty laundry.