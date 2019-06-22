I arrived at the auto dealership just after 8 in the morning in order to present my wife’s new SUV for some minor adjustments. The uniformed attendants greeted me warmly and I asked for directions to a nearby breakfast joint.
I was immediately given directions to yet another dealership. Pardon me, for I was skeptical. What? Walk down the street to the Ford dealership?
The name of the grill was featured, marquee style, on the side of the building next to the famous trademark of the American automobile icon. “The Mustang Café” was highly recommended by the folks down at the Subaru dealership.
I entered and found a 1960s-style drive-in complete with checkered tile, chrome stools and “Happy Days”-style decorations. I approached the counter, grabbed a menu and ordered New Mexico-style huevos rancheros complete with green chile. Remember, readers, I am in the middle of a lot filled with Ford F-150’s, Mustangs and more.
How was it? My eggs were cooked to perfection and they swam the backstroke in a most agreeable pool of fresh New Mexico Green Chile, just spicy enough to be interesting. The coffee was roadside diner perfect.
I noticed several years ago that auto dealerships changed from the grungy mismatched furniture dens of yore to more of a patron-pleasing experience. My bride had purchased an Audi two-seater and we were required to drive down to North Atlanta for regular service appointments.
I was shocked upon entering the lobby to find I had my choice of designer coffee drinks while waiting. Cappuccinos, lattes and more were available to sip while watching large screen televisions. One could also purchase a vehicle if so moved.
I am writing this while sitting in the waiting area of an Albuquerque Subaru dealership. The faux leather designer chairs are comfortable. Around the corner is an area suitable for laptop work with wall sockets arranged for easy access. Coffee and fresh cookies are available. The entire area is tastefully decorated with vintage Santa Fe Opera posters.
Screeeech! (The sound of brakes) Opera posters? In a car dealership? All the opera posters are displayed in matching gunmetal grey frames. Did I mention the parquet wooden floors?
Wait, there’s more.
In the men’s room there is a framed AND autographed poster by a well-known New Mexico artist. Not just a nobody artist, but the poster features the kind of art that shows in Santa Fe galleries and New York showcases.
Oh, they sell cars here, too.
Somebody stop me!
Oh, no, dear readers, the coffee table next to me is not stacked with old copies of “Car and Driver” magazine. Only the most current issue of “GQ Magazine” is good enough for ABQ Subaru, and how comforting it is to be able to compare one’s attire with actor Seth Rogan while scoping out the 2019 Forrester. The Wall Street Journal is available for the latest business intel.
So here I sit. I half expect someone to appear and ask if I would enjoy a relaxing foot massage. I hope the hot tub temperature is just right.
Just down the street is the Dodge Ram dealership, my current favorite vehicle. I am so tempted to walk down and see what delights might be in store. Perhaps they have an indoor arena and I can watch team roping or bronc riding. Would it be too much to anticipate a singer performing King George Strait’s greatest hits for the truck buying public?
Certainly Dodge Ram should consider a combination truck dealership and steakhouse. I think it would be a huge hit to tuck into a rib-eye while getting one’s oil changed.
Over at the Range Rover dealership they could have champagne and oysters at the ready and liveried English butlers describing the latest developments in rear camera technology.
Now I know my brother Mike Ford right in Rome is reading this and shaking his head. I know the coffee in his coffee pot can easily be labeled vintage, but Mike, maybe a couple of doilies on the chairs? Just kidding, I like you the way you are at Mike Ford Auto.
Happy auto shopping, dear readers, and please remember that coat and tie are optional. Reservations only, please.