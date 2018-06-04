Democrats have failed rural America
Democrats catch a lot of flak for focusing on urbanites and minorities and not caring one bit about anyone in Middle America, and that flack is often well-deserved. My family has been Democrats for a long time. I’m at least a fourth generation Democrat. My great-grandfather, my grandfather and father were all Democrats, and we have a long history of activism on that side of the family. My grandmother, my father’s sisters, my cousins — all of us — and I’m very proud of that. Perhaps the only thing more prevalent in our family history is military service. I have ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Anyone who comes into my office will see my grandfather’s burial flag displayed prominently. I’m proud of that, too.
But the party my family has supported across so many generations has shifted its focus, and in many ways has left us behind. We were always blue-collar folk and spent many generations as farmers. Our ancestral home, in rural Eastern Kentucky, is part of a large tract of land that my great-great-grandfather acquired in the 1800s that he farmed, as did his son and his son after him. There are four generations of my family buried on that land. Our roots run deep. Even when we weren’t farmers, we were hard workers. My grandfather worked in the lumber mill, and my father spent a few years working in steel manufacturing before spending 20 years as a long-haul truck driver. When I was a kid, that’s how I saw the country. Riding with him was my vacation.
I often call myself a “blue-collar Democrat,” and this is why. It was Democrats who supported local farmers, Democrats who supported the labor movement, Democrats who supported civil rights and stood for common decency. If you draw Social Security or SSI, have Medicare or Medicaid, have ever needed to use food stamps or unemployment benefits, your kids were or are on CHIP (that’s PeachCare here in Georgia), you work a 40-hour work week, have paid vacation and sick days, have weekends off work, have a living wage...thank a Democrat. We did that! And I’m proud of the advances we’ve made for working people in the past, but it’s not enough. Wages have been stagnant since the ’70s when adjusted for inflation, even though cost of living has gone up. College tuition has increased 140 percent since that time. Deceptively named “right-to-work” laws have stripped workers of their ability to collectively bargain for better earned-benefit packages and wages. We have worse access to healthcare and less paid medical leave than some developing countries. What happened?
A lot, actually, and the modern American political realignment is a fascinating sociopolitical study, but the short version is that Democrats lost focus on these economic issues in favor of social policies. We began emphasizing equality and civil rights, and those aren’t bad things, not at all, but it created an unstable coalition of voters that was exploited and chipped away over decades as rural America got more and more red. Unfortunately, that’s not good for us in rural America, because even though some of us, myself included, may hold to some social values that are usually considered more conservative, we still like and believe in a lot of those accomplishments I listed in the last paragraph, and while there may be a lot of social tension between rural Americans and the Democratic Party, that economic message remains the same for Democrats, and we have that common ground against the big corporations and the corruption who’d like to slash our wages and legal protections as laborers (again, see that list in the last paragraph). But we stopped talking to each other. We lost that connection, and the Democratic party lost many of our votes that way, even as just over the past year it’s been Democrats who fought for rural hospitals and access to healthcare, Democrats who forced a vote to refund CHIP (PeachCare), although the president recently mused about cutting it and Democrats who fought to keep more money from flowing up to the rich out of the pockets of average Americans. We didn’t win all of those battles, but we can, if you’ll help us.
Let’s not keep making the mistake of breaking that connection. Let’s talk again. Not with prepared talking points or tired attacks, but with honesty and sincerity about why we all believe what we believe and how we can work together. I’m still proud to be a rural American and a Democrat, and I want to bridge that divide, meeting people where they are and helping them, because that’s what we’re supposed to do as Democrats and just as decent human beings. So come have a chat with me, or with any of us, at our next monthly meeting. The Floyd Democrats will meet this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority community room at 560 N. Division St. in Rome. I hope to see you there!
Benjamin Amis lives in Rome and volunteers as a local Democratic activist. He studied theology at Asbury University and accounting at GNTC.