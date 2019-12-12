Who says I do not know how to set the stage for a fun Christmas? I did exactly that, December 3rd after work. First I went to Starbucks, in Calhoun, and got a peppermint mocha latte. Then I headed to Rome for the Christmas parade. All the way to Rome I was delighted with the beautiful fiery red sunset. I enjoyed my latte and listened to Jeff Foxworthy’s “Redneck Twelve Days of Christmas.”
When I got to downtown Rome, I parked on the third level of the Fourth Avenue parking deck. I walked to Broad Street and immediately got a great spot to watch the parade. I was on the median at Fourth Avenue and Broad.
I am very proud of Rome
They did not leave Jesus out of Christmas. There were several churches from the community with floats in the Christmas parade. Many of those floats had Mary and Joseph with Jesus.
Many sights in the Christmas paradeThis year’s Christmas parade began, of course, with Grand Marshal John Schroeder. He looked like he was having fun smiling and waving at everybody.
Proudly, and with military bearing, Rome High School’s JROTC led the parade down Broad Street.
I enjoyed seeing children in the various floats. I believe Lovejoy Baptist Church entered their Cub Scout pack in the Christmas parade. If my memory doesn’t fail me, they had “Christmas Outdoors.” There was a pup tent and a decorated Christmas tree. It was a delightful float and the adults were having as much fun, waving to the crowd, as did the Cub Scouts.
The Grinch had a float in the Christmas parade. The Grinch drove the truck and there were flames that shot forth from the exhaust pipes. You could’ve roasted marshmallows on that!
There were so many great entries and floats in the parade. My favorite was the Wise Men riding camels. You certainly don’t see camels on Broad Street every day!
Animals in the parade included schnauzers wearing sweaters. There was a pug, as well as the camels I mentioned. The parade featured twirlers, dancers, acrobats, football teams, beauty pageant winners, Cub Scouts, Trail Life boys, and candidates for Floyd County sheriff.
The marching bands from Pepperell High School, Coosa High School, Rome High School, Rome Middle School, Model High School, and Armuchee High School all participated in the parade. Many of the drums and brass instruments had Christmas lights on them which, of course, looked very festive.
The adults who rode parade floats and walked behind floats throughout the parade waved at the crowd cheerfully saying, “Merry Christmas!”
I saw Mary Hardin Thornton. She is always a million laughs. There were some people in front of me, whom I didn’t know, but Mary Hardin did. She said, “Do you know these people? They’re a lot of fun!”
In last week’s column I mentioned enjoying traditions. I commented that getting hot chocolate from Starbucks and meeting my friends in downtown Rome for the Christmas parade is one of my traditions. My friends, at the last minute, couldn’t make it to the parade. However, from reading this column, you can see I went to the parade anyway and had a good time.
A delightful memory
Another Rome Christmas parade is now a wonderful memory.
The Rome Police Department did a great job, as always, with crowd control and managing traffic.
The Rome Christmas parade committee works with many people behind the scenes annually to orchestrate the parade. For a job well done, thanks y’all one and all!