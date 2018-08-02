Daddy and Rome First United Methodist Church
Daddy’s birthday was July 27. Born in Cordele in 1918, he would’ve been 100 years old this year. He was such a sweet man and I really miss him. An educator for many years, he began his career in 1948 at Everett Springs. My brother was born that year.
A new acquaintance of mine recently said, “Everett Springs. 1948. I was six years old and your daddy was the first person outside my family who had an influence on me.” Then he said, “I wondered what happened to him. Then one day, two years later, he came by our farm surveying.”
It sure is a small world.
Daddy was instrumental in organizing Troop 113 at Rome First United Methodist Church. Before that, he was the Scoutmaster for Troop 11 at Celanese Methodist Church. Every year the Cub Scout pack went camping with the Boy Scout troop in the Smoky Mountains.
On a Sunday morning one year during the camping trip, Daddy was conducting a devotional. The Cub Scouts were unusually fidgety. Finally, Daddy asked one of the little boys what was the matter. The little boy said, “Mr. Terrell look! There’s a snake!” Daddy said, “Yep. It’s a snake.” The snake was a harmless black racer, sunning itself on a rock.
A country club church
Years ago, right after Mama and Daddy got married, they visited First Methodist Church. When they got home they talked about how welcomed they were. Then Mama said, “That’s a country club church.” Mama was right, but she and Daddy went back the next Sunday and subsequently joined the church. My brother and I were both baptized there, as were both of my children. We went through Confirmation in that church.
Through the years, Mama and Daddy were on the administrative board, taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, served as youth counselors and Daddy was the scoutmaster for Troop 113.
First United Methodist Church is 130 years old
For the month of July, First United Methodist Church celebrated its 130th birthday. Former ministers have returned on various Sundays to preach.
On July 29 former minister Dr. James Mooneyhan preached. My favorite memory of him is from Christmas Eve years ago.
Mama and I came to the Christmas Eve service. We ran late and had to take seats right down front. Mama whispered, “I didn’t want to sit down front like this!”
Dr. Mooneyhan stepped up to the pulpit and said, “It was the tradition here for many years that an Eagle Scout would ring the bell at the end of the Christmas Eve service. One such Eagle Scout, Steve Terrell, is currently in the Army. He is stationed at Johnson Island and I’d like to dedicate this service to him.” Mama and I were happily surprised.
Martha Yeargan and Dr. Garnett Wilder
When I visit First United Methodist Church as I recently did, I sit in that beautiful historic sanctuary and admire those magnificent stained glass windows. I listen to the prelude and see the sun shining through those windows onto that pretty green carpet. I admire the beautiful wood of the altar, and the chancel.
I continue listening to the prelude, and think back on all the great people I’ve known there through the years. The late Martha Yeargan, the late Dr. Garnett Wilder and many others come to mind. People such as they had a profound influence on me. They were a real blessing and I am thankful to have known them.
Martha Yeargan, a graduate of then Shorter College, was a very gifted storyteller. When I was about four years old, she was our Sunday School teacher. I remember sitting and listening to her tell the Bible story every week. None of us talked. Nobody giggled. Nobody fidgeted. We didn’t want to miss anything Mrs. Yeargan had to say.
The Parent Lottery
Because Daddy’s birthday would’ve been July 27, he has been on my mind much of the time lately. I have many happy memories of him. He and Mama were godly parents and they raised us in a very happy Christian home. First United Methodist Church was undeniably the center of much of our activities.
Daddy made everything a teachable moment and, with my own children, I followed his example.
We cannot pick our parents. Indeed, but I like to think my brother and I won the parent lottery.
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal, a history enthusiast, and an avid reader of Southern fiction. Readers may email her at pamtwalker@gmail.com.