No, we aren’t being carted off to jail; but Georgia law restricts what we are capable of doing and prevents our profession from meeting many of the glaring health care needs our state. I would like to familiarize readers with our history, education, current regulations and the need for some legal changes.
The first nurse practitioner program was started in Colorado in 1965 by a nurse and physician to meet the needs of under-served pediatric patients. They created a program for RNs that gave them additional education and a certificate upon completion.
Today’s nurse practitioners are called “advance practice registered nurses.” Other APRNs are nurse midwives, nurse anesthetists and clinical nurse specialists. In the early 1970s, legal requirements for APRNs practicing in Georgia changed to include the following:
♦ Completion of a master’s degree program approved by the state board of nursing.
♦ Passing a national competency exam in the area of specialty studied.
♦ These credentials must be submitted to the Board of Nursing for an APRN license.
♦ Additionally, there must be a contract in place with a physician acting as a supervisor.
♦ A protocol outlining our scope of practice (what we can treat and prescribe) must be submitted to the Composite Board of Medicine for approval.
During their course of study, APRNs are taught how to order, perform and interpret diagnostic tests; diagnose and treat acute and chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, infections and injuries; prescribe medications and other treatments; and manage patients’ care.
Many of these skills overlap with tasks that were traditionally only done by physicians, and the overlap has historically been viewed as competition.
Physicians’ lobbyists have fought to maintain the requirement of life-long supervision of APRNs and the protocol requirement. They argue this restrictive legislation protects consumers from an inferior level of care. This might be a legitimate concern if five decades of national research on APRN practice demonstrated a risk to patients.
Instead, numerous studies have repeatedly showed APRNs to be competent and safe. In fact, APRNs rate favorably in achieving patients’ compliance with recommendations, reductions in blood pressure and blood sugar, patient satisfaction, longer consultations, and general quality of care.
The burdensome and costly practice restrictions actually lower patient outcomes by impairing access to care and increasing travel distance to health care providers. Finding and compensating a physician supervisor — as well as completing multiple licensure applications for practice — also increase cost and delay time from APRN graduation to practice.
Current Georgia law for APRNs requires career-long physician supervision. Compare this to 21 other states that allow APRNs to set up an independent practice much like a doctor’s office.
Some states require a time of supervision by a physician or some limitations. Georgia is one of five states with the most restrictive APRN practice laws in the nation. It’s the only state that does not allow nurse practitioners to order CT scans or MRIs. Additionally, APRNs cannot prescribe Schedule II medications for pain.
This is particularly problematic in the many counties with a scarcity of health care providers because there are serious consequences. Did you know that Georgia has the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation? Consider the following about our 159 counties:
♦ Georgia is ranked as the 8th-highest state with a primary care provider shortage.
♦ 141 counties have a shortage of physicians, nurses, APRNs and physician assistants. That is 89% of our counties! It means there is 1 provider for every 3,500 patients.
♦ Webster County has NO doctor.
♦ Sixty-four counties have no pediatrician;
♦ Seventy-nine have no obstetrician/gynecologist.
Imagine how difficult it is to obtain prenatal care, routine screenings or care for acute or chronic diseases that really don’t require a medical degree level of care. What if one of the local football players has an injury, but the only provider is an APRN and he/she can’t order needed tests or prescribe any pain meds?
These requirements have long been questioned by nursing organizations and, currently, by Georgia legislators. It simply doesn’t make sense to tie the hands of a group of highly educated and licensed professionals. Additionally, lack of basic healthcare is a major impediment to recruiting new business and industry.
Most importantly, lifting burdensome legal restrictions facilitates access to primary care in areas of the state that badly need it. When basic primary care is unavailable, routine screening, follow up, prenatal care and many other acute and chronic conditions are simply not addressed and worsen. Cost is increased, competition is low and travel distance to a provider is an obstacle.
This issue is not just of interest to APRNs. Numerous national health policy organizations have concluded that expanded APRN scope of practice should be a key component of our nation’s strategy to deliver effective health care efficiently and, in particular, to fill gaps in primary care access. (These include the Bipartisan Policy Center; the AARP; the Federal Trade Commission; the Department of Veterans Affairs; the National Governors Association; the National Conference of State Legislatures; and the Institute of Medicine, among many others.)
I was the first APRN to practice in Floyd County, in 1990, and have watched the stand-off for years. Finally, there is critical examination of the restrictions. Floyd County’s Sen. Chuck Hufstetler chaired the Senate Study Committee on Evaluating and Simplifying Physician Oversight of Physician Assistants and Advanced Practice Registered Nurses. He conducted statewide meetings to evaluate an overhaul of APRN laws. I hope this is the year of change!