The events recorded in this short story occurred on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 1977. I think about what happened on those two days at this time each year. They happened just as related here.
To appreciate the story I am about to tell, you must first understand two things. One is that the world was a very different place than it is today and the other is that Christmas is a season of miracles. If you do not grasp these realities then what I have to say will not mean much to you.
It was Christmas Eve 1977.
My wife and I lived in Floyd Springs on a few acres of property we had recently purchased. I was a State Trooper. My wife worked at a bank. We were poor but we were happy. Our first child had just turned 2 and we were excited about the first Christmas she would be aware of. There was no internet or cellphones. We did not have Facebook or Instagram to keep us informed. Stores closed for the holiday, even grocery stores and convenience stores. Life moved at a slower pace.
We lived in a rural community where everyone knew each other and cared for each other. My neighbors were my friends, and in this case five of my neighbors were people I worked with. Law enforcement has always been a close-knit fraternity and that was true of those I called neighbor.
The evening was cool and the air was crisp. The sun had set and the light faded as night began to take hold. The Christmas tree lights were on and I could see them through the window and could smell the aroma of the cookies my wife was baking for Santa. I was outside enjoying the peace and quiet of the evening and reflecting on how blessed I was when my thoughts were interrupted by my dog beginning to howl at the distant sound of sirens. The sound grew louder and louder as the sirens came closer and closer. Then they stopped not very far from where I stood.
The accident scene was frightening. The cars were twisted and deformed. By the time I got to the scene the injured had been rushed to the hospital and were reported to be in serious condition. I soon learned that one of my co-workers and his family had been in one of the mangled vehicles. My thoughts immediately turned to their young daughter who was in the back of the vehicle and was only a few years older than my little one.
The next day was Christmas. I had to work the early shift. Over a career working in law enforcement I spent many Christmas mornings on the road by myself. I remember those mornings as the most peaceful of times because no one ventured out much before 11 a.m. You could sense the magic of the season because you knew people were together spending time with their families and sharing the love that the season celebrates. The peace of this morning however was different because it had been disrupted by the events of the previous evening.
I went to Floyd Medical Center very early that Christmas morning to check on my neighbors. All of them were injured and hospitalized. Fortunately none of their injuries were life threatening but mom and dad would be in the hospital for a while. Jenny, their youngest daughter, was bruised a bit but otherwise OK. I felt bad for her having to spend Christmas in the hospital. I wanted to help in some way but was not sure what I could do. I asked her if there was anything I could get for her and after a moment’s hesitation she said she wanted a coloring book and some crayons. I promised her I would find some and bring them to her. It just did not feel right for a little one not to have something on Christmas morning.
I soon learned the promise I made was a bit more difficult to keep than I had anticipated. Remember this was 1977. No stores were open on Christmas. None. I called my wife to see if we had any and we did not. Several phone calls to friends with kids and no luck.
Driving down the road trying to figure out where I might come up with the crayons and coloring book on Christmas morning I realized I had no solution to what on any other day would not be a problem. I was frustrated and exasperated and in an almost flippant manner I asked God if He knows where I can find some crayons and coloring books.
Two blocks away and less than a minute after I ask God for help I see a young woman standing on the corner of the sidewalk at an intersection. No one else is in sight. As I approach the woman flags me down and says that an alarm is going off in a store in Central Plaza shopping center and since I am a cop I need to check on it. I go to the store and sure enough an alarm is going off. I get out to check to see if there was a forced entry and while I am doing that the owner of the store shows up saying he had received a call from his alarm company and wants to know about the break in.
Well I tell him I have found no sign of forced entry so he goes in and turns off the alarm and checks the store and finds nothing out of order.
The store was what at the time might be described as a variety store. There were clothing items, personal toiletries, household items and sundry other items so the thought crossed my mind that they just might have crayons and coloring books. I told the owner that it might seem like a strange question but did he by chance have crayons and coloring books in the store. He said it was not something he normally carried. I told him about the accident and Jenny and why I was asking. He said for me to wait a minute and he would look in the stock room and see if they by chance had any. He came back with several books and crayons. He said that was strange because he did not remember ordering any but since he had them he asked me to take them to the little girl in the hospital. He locked the store anxious to get back to his family and we parted ways wishing each other a Merry Christmas.
Over the years I have reflected on the events of that Christmas morning. In the overall scheme of things they seems rather small against the backdrop of all that goes on in life, however they serve as a reminder to me that God cares about little things and little ones even down to providing something as simple as crayons and coloring books to a little girl in the hospital on Christmas morning. He chose to provide them in a most unusual way. Why was I at that particular place at that particular time on a Christmas morning? Why was there a woman on an otherwise deserted street flagging me down? Why was there an alarm going off in a store where there was no sign of forced entry?
Why were there coloring books and crayons in a store that did not normally stock them?
Christmas is a time when we celebrate the birth of a child who came into this world in a miraculous way. His later life was marked by miracles and the world as we know it is vastly different because He came. I believe He is still in the miracle working business and on that particular Christmas morning He chose to act in a miraculous way. I do not know why He chose to do so but the events of that Christmas morning long ago fill my mind at this time of year and remind me He is concerned about all who are a part of His creation.
I still see Jenny from time to time.
Merry Christmas !!!
Master Trooper
Eddie Lumsden
Trooper #538 Retired