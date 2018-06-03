Country saved by leakers?
Maybe a country saved by leakers is America’s greatest hope. We would not be informed about the nefarious happenings in the White House if we did not have leakers. There is no transparency, just lies and cover-up. Some of us see leakers as an unnecessary evil and that is how leakers were once viewed by most of us. It is very interesting how our thinking about acts, deeds and words can evolve. The leakers are now considered by many as the conscience of America because of what is happening in the highest office in our country.
Did we ever think that in this God-fearing country half of us would think that it is great for an American President and his administration to call immigrants animals because a few have committed heinous crimes? Did you ever think that the same number of Americans would feel that to dismiss an American hero’s opinion because he is dying is the correct thing to do? Did you ever think that to invite Russians to come to America and make plans to dismantle our American government would be permissible, and to keep people from “s***hole countries” out would be the American way of thinking? This is an inhumane way of operating, especially since those people from the “s***hole countries” built America from the farmland to Washington, D.C. Did you ever think that one major political party’s members would be so shallow, compassionless and mentally swampy that its members would look the other way when blatant acts against the Justice Department are being committed by those in key positions in the White House? Did you ever think that half of the Americans would think that it is permissible to let America be pimped by an illegitimate president? Are we going to be saved by the leakers who see wrong and are risking their jobs to keep us from the rot of the big fish in charge?
Many of us have accepted the suggestion that we are going through a rotting phase in this country because of the secret, underhanded dealings of our leaders in the White House.
The expression you will hear is that the fish rots from the head. If you know anything about the fish you will realize that actually the intestines go first. The stomach of the fish gets soft and begins to smell. Needless to say, we in this country are experiencing a bad fish scent coming from the White House. It matters not if the head rots first or the intestines; we have a rotting fish situation in Washington. Trump does not know enough about the government of this country to be a good leader, and he is corrupt and was surrounded by corrupt, mobster-type people before he went in the White House. He is bad at his job, which also follows as night the day that his followers will not be able to do a good job either.
I feel pain when Sarah H. Sanders is asked questions. She begins to squirm and her face grimaces and the dread comes over her. The others, like Pence, Conway, Gen. Kelly and Rudy Giuliani, have grown accustomed to the lies and the nefarious deeds that they are asked to accept, so it does not bother them. They can go home and sleep comfortably simply because they have sold their soul to the highest bidder.
If you have noticed, there is no shame to the Trump game. He and his supporters never deny the information that is leaked. They get upset and call for the firing of the leakers. What a twist of character and values. I am reminded of the frogs in the kettle dying a slow death. We are dying a slow death by drowning in degradation and the muck of the swamp controlled by Trump and his gangster cronies. I remember days of old when a decent individual could be shamed when he or she was caught in a lie. Not so with this leader. The total number of lies told by Trump was over 35,000 a couple of weeks ago. It is reported that each time he opens his mouth multiple lies proceed from his mouth. He has a way of signaling when a lie is being told, he holds his hand up and makes a circle with his fingers. When you see him do that, go ahead and mark it down as another lie. Let us ask for protection for the leakers, otherwise we are going to be considered a Russian state soon and very soon. The swamp is fast filling up with individuals who are hollow and corrupt from the core.
Obama would have been thrown into the Nile by now if he had done two of the thousands of outlandish things that Trump has done. But I don’t believe it had anything to do with Obama’s resume or his experience or his character or his conduct in office — because many of the Republicans seem fully proud right now to be associated with a three-time married, serial adulterer and confessed predator, a man whose election and business dealings and relationships are riddled with controversy and corruption. You sit quietly with mouth closed and eyes closed and you hear nothing wrong. Thanks to the leakers for hearing and seeing wrong and thanks to them for the willingness to report it. They are willing to chance telling America that the heat is being turned up under the kettle. Will we wait for the water to reach the boiling point?
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.