Cotton explodes in the South
By 1900 Rome’s cotton trade was exploding and the town itself was growing by leaps and bounds. An example of Rome’s downtown growth would be the $7,200 piece of business property a Mr. W.M. Ramey bought in 1888. It was a rather large piece of property, which he sold to various buyers at different times. Part of it was sold to Col. Allgood, president of the Trion Factory, for $18,000. Another piece went to the Armstrong Hotel Co. for $24,000. The remainder was sold in tracts for over $20,000, bringing a $7,200 investment to a $60,000 sale.
A part of the property acquired in this profitable shuffling of real estate became the main Howel Cotton Co. premises, where increased shipping and exporting soon had Rome cotton going to all markets.
Presses were erected near the railroad depots, most with side tracks, to ease the shipping of thousands of bales on railroad cars during the busy season.
Fire protection was stressed to reassure those who might invest in leasing space. The Rome Tribune reported “that all of Rome’s warehouses have sprinkler systems. Water is driven by a large pump to an elevated station, giving a pressure of 80 pounds per square inch in mains and plugs through-out the city. All warehouses have plugs and hose. The effectiveness of this system had reduced fire damage to less than $1,000 over the last twenty years.”
The Rome railroad of that day met the Western & Atlantic at Kingston, giving Rome an outlet through them to Atlanta and Chattanooga and to the world. Then the East Tennessee System came aboard, giving access to “Brunswick by the sea, to Norfolk and the East, and to New Orleans.”
When completed at Gainesville, the Rome Tribune said, “the Rome and Decatur will connect with the Richmond & Danville Systems, opening a way to Savannah. The Chattanooga, Rome & Columbus line connects at Carrollton with the Central of Georgia, opening still another route to Savannah.”
The railroads were all about shipping freight, and though they hauled passengers as well, freight paid the bills and made the profit. The biggest portion of their freight was cotton.
The railroads were beginning to put the squeeze on the steamboats.
As we stated, though many were getting filthy rich, the lion’s share of profit went to the few rather than the many, and the small farmers and sharecroppers realized little more than a bare existence from their labor. The financial power of large planters and cotton dealers supplied the support for the region’s recovery. It also gave the wealthiest planters a glimpse of diversification, and the raising of other crops and establishing other industries, but cotton still reigned supreme.
In 1887, the Great Piedmont Exposition was held in Atlanta by farseeing men who advocated new avenues of production. In the Piedmont Exposition, Floyd County won first place for the best bale of cotton in a three state competition. Yes, Rome was recognized across the cotton world.
At the turn of the 20th century the Massachusetts Mill Co. at Lindale, operating with a capital of $600,000 and running 30,000 spindles manned by 600 employees, did its share toward promoting prosperity. Managed by Agent H.P. Miekleham, it had advanced to a consumption of 40,000 bales a year and had a weekly payroll of $5,000.
Anchor Duck came on-line and was manufacturing awning material, and during World War I, it couldn’t meet the demand for the military’s tent needs. In Trion, the mill employed 1,200 hard working men and used 60 bales of cotton a day.
Not only was our area growing and shipping the fleecy stuff, now we were making cloth, and shipping that too.
The draw to the mill was exciting for the average small farmer that spent 80 hours a week trying to scratch out a living.
Allow me to run a short rabbit here. My grandfather in Chattooga County lost his small farm to the boll weevil and came to Lindale to work and support his family. The other grandfather, working his small farm near Ball Ground, had his only mule fall dead in the field. He and a cousin buried her where she lay. He gave every penny he had to my grandmother and, with a sack of biscuits, walked to Lindale. He got a job and three months later a house. He hired a friend with a truck and brought his wife and three baby girls to their new home. My grandmother began praying and giving thanks when she saw the house she had. To her it was heaven-sent. Eventually my dad and mother met, and the rest is history, almost.
I did get a taste of working in the No. 3 Weave Shop for a few summers. It was hard, hot and nasty. I hated every minute of it. I didn’t think it was the place for a 15-year-old boy, but now I wouldn’t take anything for those summers.
Cotton brokers weren’t all filthy rich. After last week’s column I got several messages from Facebook friends stating their dad or grandfather was a broker. One lady in particular talks about traveling the back roads of North Georgia and Northeast Alabama in an old truck with her dad in the late 40s and 50s, buying a bale here and a bale there from local farmers, saving them from having to leave their place and go to town to sell it. He stayed in business until he passed in the 70s.
The little bug called the boll weevil came up out of Mexico and hurt the cotton business for a long time, but the resourcefulness of our farmers overcame the little rascal.
And today I love to see all the white fields in the fall, don’t you?
I don’t think there’s any doubt. I truly have cotton in my blood, and I’m not alone.
Mike Ragland is a former Cave Spring city councilman and a retired Rome police major. His most recent book is “Living with Lucy.” Readers may contact him at mrag@bellsouth.net or mikeragland.com.