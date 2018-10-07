Commitment or the lack thereof
Last week, I wrote about shutting up and stepping up to do the right thing. After serious thinking this week, I realized that we will never do the right thing until we are committed to make a difference. Commitment is what will make us think and act in the manner of the people of old. This kind of commitment is one that will cause one to be willing to give up all. Women finally got the right to vote in 1920 (white women I mean). That right came after a hard and brutal fight by women like Susan B. Anthony, Margaret Fuller, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucy Stone. The first black man voted in 1870. He had been in this country from the beginning.
I realize that the younger people are as tired of hearing about voting as they may be tired of hearing about how their parents had to walk 10 miles to school with icicles hanging from their noses because they believed in getting a good education. The older ones of us may even ask “Do you realize how many people died for you to have the right to vote?” When we ask that question, we know they are unable to answer it. One older person may even follow up by answering that if you can predict how many bubbles come out of a bar of soap that will tell you how many people died.
Come on people, we are talking about committing to something of great importance to all! Many are registered but will not commit to going to the ballot box to vote.
You have probably heard of the discussion on the farm by a farmer among his one pig, cow and the chicken about commitment. That evening before going to bed, they all agreed with excitement and great expectation to have a scrumptious breakfast the next day. They all decided before retiring, what each would pledge to donate in order to have a memorable breakfast. That night the cook was told what was on the breakfast menu and he proceeded to acquire from the farm supplies the items necessary.
The next morning, everyone woke to the smell of coffee, ham, bacon, eggs, pancakes and grits and milk. With half-washed faces and clothes not properly adorned, all rushed to the kitchen to taste of the six course breakfast prepared by the cook. They all gathered in the dining area with lips smacking, mouths watering and eyes still half-closed from needing more sleep. After several anxious minutes they all became antsy, and Mr. Rooster began to grumble about the lateness of Sue the pig, who was to be called on to say the grace before the breakfast. They all looked around and noticed that Sue the pig was not even in sight yet. Mr. Rooster said, while pulling on his mettle, “Well, I will just ask my wife Helen the hen to bless the food,” and she did. They all sat and ate while still wondering after getting their fill of scrumptious breakfast what the hold-up was for Sue the pig.
Most mornings they do not have bacon and ham, but the night before, Sue the pig, finally committed and pledged to do her part. The farmer reminded everyone that Sue had to be slaughtered in order to have the kind of breakfast that everyone voted to have.
In order for us to have the kind of government for the people by the people that we want, so many have already given their lives and some may still have to. Freedom is costly and calls for commitment. The freedoms that we enjoy did not come in the form of comfort and convenience. The right and privilege to vote did not come easy. Commit to vote in November. If not for yourselves, do so for the years to come so that your children and grands will no longer have to put their lives on the line just to express their rights.
A democracy is a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation usually involving free elections. Voting is our civic duty, our right and our privilege.
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.