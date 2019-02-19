When I hear the word complacent in my head, it is in Nanci Griffith’s voice. I was a big fan of her music in college and wore out my cassette tape of her 1988 album, “One Fair Summer Evening,” a live recording at Anderson Fair in Houston, Texas.
If you aren’t familiar with her work, you must look up her version of the song “From a Distance.” Bette Midler made it famous but Julie Gold, who wrote it, was a friend of Griffith’s and gave Griffith the opportunity to record it before anyone else had heard it. Griffith’s version is far better, in my opinion, and I wish hers was the one that got all the attention. But, I digress.
I loved every song on that album, but my favorite part was the little stories and introductions she told in between songs. Her voice has this delicate, lilting quality that makes her prose as engaging as her songs. As she introduced her song “The Wing and the Wheel,” she talked about what inspired her to write it.
“Sometimes in life we look around at one another and become very complacent. This is a song that I wrote for two friends of mine that reminded me in the most glorious way that there’s no need for any human being to ever be complacent.”
In print you don’t get the effect, but when she said the word “complacent” she punctuated it in a way that caused it to hang in the air in a most dramatic fashion. That’s why it always sticks in my head, because I believe it is a word to which we should assign such weight.
The song is a haunting reminder of how we lose our wanderlust as we age, homage to the way that life carries on, leaving the promise and energy of youth behind.
“Where are all the dreamers, that I used know?
We used to linger beneath street lamps in the halos and the smoke
The wing and the wheel, came to carry them away
Now they all live out in the suburbs where their dreams
Are in their children at play.”
Last week, a meeting in the big city gave me an opportunity to visit with my daughter on the Georgia Tech campus. There is nothing like a trip to the city to remind me of how directionally complacent I have become living in a small town. I don’t need to drive to too many places and even if I go somewhere new, I’ve probably at least been on the road before and GPS makes it easy to locate. I rarely find myself truly lost, but that Tech campus gets me every time! Ramsey loves to pick on me about it.
On last week’s visit I found a parking space fairly quickly, but the bottom fell out of the sky just as it was time for me to traverse the campus in search of the Highland Bakery where she was patiently waiting to lunch. Thank goodness I had an umbrella, but the horizontal nature of the deluge meant I was still fairly drenched by the time I found her. The only way I did find her was thanks to a kind young woman driving one of those little carts who offered to drop me off in her journey. There’s no telling how long I might have wandered without her!
When I was young our family would pile into Dad’s Chevy Suburban with a few other relatives and a picnic lunch and venture out in search of the tiniest of dirt roads on which to lose ourselves. My sister and I were in the “way back” in metal lawn chairs bouncing and rocking along as Dad carried us all into the great unknown, and we were all perfectly happy about it. A few times we got stuck, a few times it was well past dark when we finally found the main road again, but every time we came away with a great story and a sense of adventure and accomplishment.
The adventure would usually end with a stop at the first restaurant we came to and back then, it was likely a little, locally-owned spot that may or may not be worth the money, but it always worked out just fine. The family camaraderie and fun that we had on these trips was priceless, so all the rest was just icing on the cake.
I sure am proud of my parents for instilling that willingness to venture into less familiar territory, but I fear I might be losing some of that when I find myself frustrated with being lost in a new frontier. I have often said that the best way to encourage kids to learn is to show them that we continue to thirst for knowledge as adults, and a willingness to learn a new territory is one way in which we do that.
Ramsey enjoyed picking on my inability to orient myself to her. I have a GPS on my phone, after all, but I swear it wouldn’t pull up the campus location of the popular restaurant. I was left to my own devices and I am not ashamed of the haphazard way that I finally found her. I had some good chats in the pouring down rain and thought that my entirely soaked backside was a pretty funny result of my treacherous adventure. She and I had a good laugh and a good lunch and the rain had mostly cleared when it was time to head back to the car. Which it turned out, by the way, I had parked illegally, so thank goodness for the ticket-halting rain! Thank goodness, too, for the reminder to occasionally veer off the comfortably complacent familiarity of the path most traveled for a little mind-expanding adventure. A little meandering is good for the soul, and hopefully my meandering in this column has inspired you to broaden your horizons a bit, too.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.