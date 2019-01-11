Editor's note: The Rome News-Tribune has not endorsed any candidate in the upcoming race for Floyd County sheriff. It is improper for a columnist to endorse a candidate and this column should not have run in Friday's newspaper.
An opinion column by contributing columnist Greyson Oswalt-Smith published on Jan. 11 gave his personal endorsement for that position. His position in no way reflects that of the Rome News-Tribune. Any endorsement by the Rome News-Tribune will come after candidates have officially qualified for office.
Our official position is that column was published in error and no similar column or endorsement will be published in the Rome News-Tribune.