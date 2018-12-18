That’s where local law enforcement officers took lots of needy kids shopping for toys for Christmas. I believe the program helped more than 60 kids this year.
I saw the photos and heard the stories of how great it was for these kids — who might otherwise not have had any toys for Christmas — actually walk around a store with a law enforcement officer and simply pick out toys and goodies they wanted. The kids looked so excited.
But the cool part was that I know a few of the officers who participated and they were just as excited about it as the kids were. These folks see some of the worst behavior in our city and county on a day-to-day basis so it’s a great change for them to see just pure joy and excitement these kids felt that day.
Some of the men and women I know personally who have participated in the program were David Lloyd, Chris Fincher, Ginger Shelly, William Wacker, Dustin Wade, Rusty Williams and sometimes they’ll bring their spouses along to help with the shopping. I know for a fact that many of these officers were excited about shopping with the kids long before the day actually got here.
So….I thought what if along with Shop With A Cop there was something called Shop FOR A Cop.
I don’t mean taking an officer shopping to get new stuff. I just mean taking a little time during the holiday season to remember and appreciate our law enforcement and first responders — police officers, firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers, sheriff’s deputies — many of whom have to work during the holidays when a lot of us get to be at home with our families.
Here’s what I was thinking. On particular days throughout the holidays, we could take food and other goodies over to the law enforcement center, the sheriff’s office, the fire station and other places that first responders gather. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy. Here are a few suggestions:
Tacos — I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that the law enforcement community in general LOVES them some tacos. If you wanna commit a crime in Rome, do it on Taco Tuesday because they’re all at the Mexican restaurant eating 99 cent tacos. Maybe a couple of the restaurants in town could get a bunch of tacos over to the station.
Coffee — I think they’d all appreciate some good coffee, especially since many of them have to work late hours and they’re out in the cold a lot. Starbucks, Swift & Finch y’all may wanna get in on this. Maybe we could get some hot chocolate over there too.
Sandwiches — A lot of first responders don’t have the luxury of sitting down for a long meal. Many of them have their radios constantly going off and may get called out at a moment’s notice. So I would think that sandwiches and wraps would be ideal for them to grab on the go. We’ve got a ton of places in town that make delicious sandwiches and wraps. Let’s feed these folks so they’ll be too full to get out of their cars and give me speeding tickets.
Breakfast — If first responders love gravy biscuits as much as I do, then they’ll really appreciate some breakfast. Take ‘em some sausage biscuits, chicken biscuits and gravy biscuits. And then bring a gravy biscuit for me at the newspaper so I can eat in solidarity with them.
Frozen Yogurt — Stop at one of those frozen yogurt places and get a bunch of the little containers with the lids. First responders like snacks as much as we do.
Gift cards / tickets — These could be to local stores, restaurants or could be for events and activities around town like Braves games or movies, things they can do with their families.
I think many people feel like there’s an US vs. THEM relationship with law enforcement. And I can understand that. There are so many things going on today that make members of the public fearful or mistrustful of first responders. Likewise, there are things going on that make them fearful and mistrustful of the public.
I see things happening around the country and around the world that are tearing down the bridges between us. Every day it seems like there’s a new incident that could destroy our relationship with the people who protect us. But we can start rebuilding those bridges right here in Rome and Floyd County. We can reach out and say “I appreciate you.”
There’s no time like the present to say “thank you.” And there’s no season like the Christmas season to spread a little cheer.
And I ain’t jokin’ about them tacos.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune