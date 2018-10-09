Y’all I think I’m in a heated battle with my next door neighbor.
It’s to see who has the better looking fall-decorated front porch. So it’s a battle I didn’t even realize I was in until recently.
My neighbor’s name is Lacey and she’s a fantastic next door neighbor EXCEPT that she has a really nice looking front porch and next to it, mine looks awful.
Up till now I didn’t even think anything was wrong with my little front porch. I have a couple hanging plants on there and a bistro table and a bench. I thought it was inviting, if a little plain.
Well lo and behold Lacey started putting out her fall/Halloween décor and as I drive past our houses it’s quite evident that Lacey takes pride in her home and it makes it APPEAR that my house is abandoned because of the stark differences in décor.
I’ll describe Lacey’s porch.
At the moment she’s got big ceramic jack-o-lanterns sitting out there, hand-made wooden pumpkins with raffia tied around their stems to make it look cool and rustic, and she’s even got some metal fall-themed pieces. She’s also got these funny witch faces hand painted to look like the witches from the “Hocus Pocus” movie.
If that weren’t enough, she’s got a little witch sitting astride her mailbox AND in a large barrel around her mailbox which contains pretty flowers and greenery, she’s got two legs with colorful stockings sticking up out of the ground to make it look like a witch has dived head-first into the barrel.
But wait, she ain’t done yet. This past weekend she went and bought beautiful mums that now add wonderful color to her porch and the mailbox. She’s got these deep crimson ones as well as very pretty yellow and purple ones. They now adorn the porch, the mailbox AND a window box.
So she’s got whimsy and rustic charm and now beautiful colors. And rest assured, she’s got more up her sleeve. I can feel it.
People pass by her house and slow down to look at all her décor and even our neighbors will walk by and smile and comment on them. It’s sickening. Next to hers, my little empty porch looks like the red-headed stepchild of the neighborhood. It looks sad and lonely.
So of course I couldn’t let her get away with all that. Even though I had planned to be lazy this past weekend, I had to at least attempt to keep up with overachieving Lacey. So I went out and bought colorful mums too (even though I know absolutely nothing about plants or flowers or gardening in general) and I actually planted those in two planters on my front porch.
Don’t tell Lacey, but I stole some potting mix she had sitting next to her house and I used it to plant MY mums. I don’t really think of it as stealing, though. I think of it as payback since it’s her fault I went out and bought flowers in the first place.
So now my porch looks a tiny bit better than it used to but I need help. I don’t know what plants do well on a porch. I don’t know if my porch gets full sun or partial sun because I’m not there at all during the day to see what the sun’s doing. I don’t even know what direction my porch faces because I don’t get up early enough in the morning to see where the sun rises in relation to my porch.
Meanwhile Lacey’s over there like the Martha Stewart of Celanese, decorating and planting and having a beautiful porch without even trying.
She’s a wonderful neighbor but I don’t know if I can keep doing this. Can I keep this up for Christmas? Lord knows what she’s got planned for the holidays. She’ll probably have Santa’s workshop set up on her porch and will rent live reindeer to graze in her front yard.
I don’t have the time, money or creativity for all that.
Do y’all have neighbors who make you feel embarrassed about your front yard/porch?
I know this is all sort of shallow and materialistic to get worked up over who has the nicer front porch. And Lacey has no clue we’re even competing. Bless her heart, she always has something nice to say about my little rinky-dink porch even though I know she’s just being kind.
I just feel like because the porches are right next to each other people inevitably compare them. She’s got pretty plants and ferns and window boxes. My yard is plain. My porch is plain.
But don’t get me wrong. I love driving around and seeing other people’s houses decorated for the season. I like when people have plants and flowers and nice landscaping and I like all the seasonal décor. It makes me smile to see people take pride in their homes and their yard.
So I guess I shouldn’t look at this as a competition. I should simply take a few tips from Lacey and make my porch look the best it can. It doesn’t have to be a competition, right?
WRONG.
I’m too competitive for that.
I will scour the internet for front fall porch decorating ideas. I will get on Pinterest and Youtube and try to out-do Lacey. There’s only room for one “best front porch” on our street and so help me I’m gonna try to have it.
I need more pumpkins and mums. Stat. Lacey picked the wrong one to mess with.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune