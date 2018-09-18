COLUMN: Neeve and the toaster - A family's technological leap forward
Kook is doing well. Thank everyone for your prayers since I wrote about her cancer diagnosis. She is responding well to treatment and of course she is one of the strongest people I have ever known and she's still out there trying to save every animal she can. Her "big table" is waiting for the next family get-together.
Not too far from Kook's house is sister Neeve's house and there's been quite a lot of activity over there recently.
Neeve started this thing called Hello Fresh. It's one of those services that delivers ingredients to your house so that you can "easily" make healthy meals. It's like Blue Apron and those other similar services. Anyhow, Neeve's doing it for the convenience of not having to stress about making healthy, balanced meals for her family. This allows her to be sure that she'll have all the stuff she needs to make those meals.
How it works is you sign up for a plan depending on your dietary preferences, schedule and household size and they deliver a box to your door and it contains all the ingredients you need to make this one meal and instructions on how to make it.
Sounds perfect, right?
Wrong.
I went over to her house Sunday for dinner.
FIRST OF ALL the prep time is one big lie. The say it'll take like 20 minutes but it doesn't. Before I had gotten to the house, Neeve had already made her daughters zest lemons and wash potatoes and cut up scallions (which made the youngest one cry). So that alone took some time. Then when I got there Neeve was scooping out the potatoes for the twice-baked potatoes and then she put me in charge of sauteeing the snap peas (which is pretty much just stirring but I made it seem like I was doing a lot) while Barry (the dad) cooked the meat.
FIVE people were working on this meal and it still took an hour to prepare so it wasn't as quick and easy as they make it out to be.
And the food was delicious but Neeve texted me Monday and said the pile of dishes after dinner was ridiculous — lemon zester, a bunch of bowls, two frying pans, a baking sheet, all the utensils, cutting knives and plates.
As someone who does not cook this seems like a lot of work to me for a service that should be more about convenience than anything. Neeve's next meal is "Hot Honey Chicken" which sounds good but she'll probably have to slaughter the chicken herself and harvest the honey before she can start cooking.
Thanks but no thanks, Hello Fresh. I'll just eat a hot pocket.
But the big news over at Neeve's house is the recent purchase of a device called a TOASTER. Y'all, Neeve and Barry have been married for 20 years and they've never owned a toaster. They've had a toaster OVEN, but never just an actual toaster.
Their two teenagers have gone their entire lives without a toaster in the house. I'm considering calling DFACS for this negligence.
So recently Neeve has gotten tired of waiting forever to get toast out from the toaster oven. I guess they've had it for a long time and as most appliances do, it's showing its age. Neeve finally caved and bought a two-slice toaster. She said she didn't get a bigger one because she wasn't sure how the family would react to a toaster since they've never had one.
Well now they're acting like there's a magical unicorn in their kitchen. They stare at it all day and since getting it, they've eaten toast every day. They've gone through two loaves of bread in three days because they each want to press the button and wait for the slices to pop up and they jump back in surprise....every time.
I feel like renowned primatologist Jane Goodall must have felt when she was studying chimps in the wild. My subjects have found something new that fascinates and scares them at the same time and I'm just observing and documenting their behavior while they try, as a family unit, to figure this strange new thing out.
But it's opened up a whole world of possibilities for them — butter toast, garlic toast, bagels, Eggo waffles, toaster strudels and pop tarts, just to name a few. My guess is they'll upgrade to a 4-slice toaster within a week.
But other than that, things are on an even keel over in Polk County. I can't say that everything's perfect. All families have their trials and the things that weigh on your heart. Mine is no different than yours. But we've got each other to lean on and we love each other no matter what. And the holidays are right around the corner when we'll all gather around the "big table" at Kook's or the "little table" at Neeve's or maybe even over at Pawpaw's in Esom Hill.
And from the looks of it we'll all be eating toast this year.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune