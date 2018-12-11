Some of you might remember that my next-door neighbor Lacey put me to shame with her fall décor. She lives right next to me so when she puts out all her seasonal décor and plants and art, it makes my house look incredibly inadequate. I don’t have nearly the amount of stuff she does nor do I know HOW to make my front porch look good even if I DID have the stuff.
So it’s December and she’s at it again.
But she’s not alone. Even before Thanksgiving was here, my across-the-street neighbors started putting up Christmas lights. They’re a very nice couple. I call them the “nice Berry couple” because I don’t know their names and I believe he went to Berry College or works at Berry College. I always make a sweeping generalization that people who go to Berry are go-getters and naturally more perky and positive than other Floyd County residents.
Well these people are just that — extremely sweet and motivated. They didn’t waste any time getting their beautiful lights up around the front porch and even around small trees in their front yard … casting my house into darkness.
But I can’t be mad at them because they’re awesome neighbors and extremely nice. So I have to smile whenever I see them in the front yard, knowing good and well I covet their light display.
As if that wasn’t enough, Thanksgiving goes by and here comes Lacey and her over-achieving self. She put up a ton of icicle lights on the front of her house. They’re the bright white lights cascading down the eaves of her house. There’s so many of them. It looks like daylight when she turns them on at night.
But of course that’s not enough for Lacey. She’s got candles in all the windows, a lighted garland around her front door AND a lighted wreath on the front door, as well as a few other Christmas decorations.
So now the front neighbors have their pretty lights up and then Lacey’s house is lit up like Rockefeller Center. Y’all my house looks like a sad little hovel cast into darkness where only illicit activity takes place.
You know how actors Dennis Quaid and Randy Quaid are brothers who are absolutely nothing alike? One (Dennis) is an attractive, successful guy who’s got his life together and the other one is a complete trainwreck? Well that’s mine and Lacey’s houses when it comes to holiday decorations. My house is the Randy Quaid of Celanese.
And if y’all think I’m making this up, just drive anywhere near Celanese at night. Lacey’s house alone lights up our entire street. If you’re blinded when driving in that area it’s not the Braves stadium, it’s Casa de Lacey. My house doesn’t have an outside power outlet so I haven’t figured a way to get Christmas lights outside.
Celanese residents if y’all wanna save money on your light bill this month, just cut off all your lights, Lacey’s got you covered. Her house is bright enough to keep the whole neighborhood lit up.
But all joking aside as I’ve said in previous columns, I love to see people’s houses decorated and lit up. If I drive by people’s yards and they’ve got lights and decorations out it makes me think that whoever lives there is feeling the spirit of Christmas and wants to share that. It’s a wonderful time of year.
It just hurts when your own next-door neighbor puts your house to shame.
However, I encourage everyone to start driving around and looking at beautifully decorated houses all over town. Load the kids in the car, fill up some tumblers with hot chocolate and go hunting for cool lights. It’s a great family activity and I feel like it can put anyone in a much better mood (if your kids act right).
There are TONS of amazing lights and decorations all over Rome. Some decorations are really creative. Some are funny and some are just plain beautiful. There’s a house in Celanese that I pass every day that’s very festively decorated. These people are definitely feeling the Christmas spirit. They’ve got Christmas inflatables up as well as all sorts of holiday yard art. It’s something that kids would probably love to see. I don’t know if they still do it but there was one house in the Lindale/Silver Creek area that used to display a huge manger scene outside with lights and a nativity near the road where passersby could see it. I hope that family still has it out there cause it was really beautiful to see. Another property on Kingston Highway has dozens and dozens of lighted inflatables up at night.
So take a page out of Lacey’s book and get those lights up around the house. Just make sure your poor next-door neighbor isn’t left in the dark.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune