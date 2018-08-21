COLUMN: Intersection at Riverside Parkway and Chatillon Road needs safer flow of traffic
HOWEVER, I think something needs to be done to make the intersection of Riverside Parkway and Chatillon Road more safe. I'm talking about the intersection between Fuddruckers and the Floyd County Schools Central Office.
At certain times of the day, that place is just waiting for wrecks to happen. Here's why. You've got people coming out of the Celanese neighborhood trying to turn left onto Riverside or right toward the Armuchee bypass or the loop. And you've got people coming in and out of Fuddruckers trying to go in either direction as well. You've also got people flying down Riverside trying to get to the bypass or the loop AND you've got people coming from the opposite direction (Armuchee bypass and Braves stadium) trying to get onto the loop or trying to get across onto Riverside.
The people coming out of Celanese and Fuddruckers are at the mercy of the four lanes of Riverside traffic (which has the right of way). So the only way those people can get onto Riverside is if those drivers already on Riverside allow them to get in. But because there are four lanes of Riverside traffic, that means it would take several drivers agreeing at the same time to let someone into traffic. As we all know there are some drivers who are nice enough to let them in and out, but there are others who are completely oblivious to other drivers. So the people trying to get onto Riverside have to take a chance, running the gauntlet between nice drivers who have stopped to let them in and inconsiderate drivers who aren't slowing down for anything.
And sometimes people coming out of Celanese have no safe option but to wait and wait and wait some more. So traffic gets backed up on Chatillon as people look for their fleeting chance at an opening and gun it when they do see their chance.
Would a traffic light be appropriate here? I know it would be very close to the light that already exists just a few hundred yards at the intersection of the loop and Braves Boulevard but something has to be done. Will we wait for more frequent wrecks before something can be done?
Many people leaving or coming into the Celanese neighborhood will simply avoid this intersection during the times of highest traffic. This can be done by driving down Chatillon in the opposite direction and coming out on North Broad. But sometimes that's just not practical. So they take the chance and hope someone will let them in on Riverside or that there'll will be a brief break in traffic so they can race into the intersection before traffic blocks them again.
Like I said I'm not an engineer so there may be a very good reason that someone hasn't put a traffic light in this spot. I just think that safety concerns might trump other logistical concerns. I know of at least three people who have had wrecks at this spot in the last year alone. Two were fender benders and one was a full-on collision.
Its was already a busy intersection with lots of drivers coming out of the Celanese neighborhood and lots of traffic for Braves games and people simply trying to get to the loop from Riverside, but with the addition of the Armuchee Bypass, the new Riverpointe apartments and a new coffee shop being built (and hopefully more businesses coming into the area), I expect there to be lots more cars in and around this intersection. I believe it warrants at least further discussion.
I'm sure there are people way smarter than I am who might be able to propose a reasonable solution to this issue. Or we can just wait for more and more wrecks to happen here.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune