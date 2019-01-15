Every now and again I like to look around our community and let folks know when there’s someone who makes Rome a better place.
Now y’all know I get a little sarcastic every now and then and run my mouth when I think there’s something funny going on around town. I love making people laugh and it’s all in good fun. But I ain’t afraid to get serious either when I think there’s something that needs to be said.
I participate in a mentorship program at Rome Middle School. It’s called Habitudes and it’s where regular people in our community visit the students each month and talk about leadership lessons using our own personal experiences.
Each mentor is assigned a specific class. For the second year in a row I’ve been assigned to a class taught by a lady named Kellie Wolfe.
I first met Miss Wolfe last year when I’d go into her classroom to spend about an hour with her students each month. Her energy and enthusiasm were evident but what struck me most were the relationships she shared with her students.
I don’t know if y’all spend a whole lot of time around middle school students but to put it mildly, they can be a difficult at times. They might talk back or be stubborn or otherwise test your patience.
But it was clear to me the first time I walked into her class that Miss Wolfe not only had the respect of these kids, but she had managed to walk that fine line teachers have to — to be the students’ friend and someone they can trust, but also earn their respect and have them know you’re the authority figure.
I listened to the way Miss Wolfe spoke to the kids but more importantly I listened to the way they spoke back to her. They truly enjoyed talking to her and having conversations with her. She made it so they were comfortable enough and trusted her enough to be honest, while still maintaining that student-teacher dynamic.
That was last year. I really enjoyed my time as a Habitudes mentor in large part because of my relationship with the students in that class which I attribute to the way Miss Wolfe interacted with them.
When I was asked to participate in the Habitudes program again this year I asked if there was any I could be assigned to Miss Wolfe’s class again. I knew it would be new students but I was hoping that she would have the same relationship with this class as she did the last.
I wasn’t disappointed. From the first Habitudes lesson this year I could tell that Miss Wolfe had gained the trust and respect of this new class just as she did the last.
Here’s why I wanted to talk about her. First of all I’m all about giving credit where credit is due. Secondly, I think it’s important for people to realize how much of an impact teachers have on students.
I have been around many students and many teachers before. I’ve been in classrooms of various grades and schools in Rome and Floyd County and I’ve seen that interaction countless times. Some teachers have a gift for what they do.
Miss Wolfe is one of those teachers who is making an impact on her students’ lives and she may not even realize it. It’s not just about the knowledge a teacher imparts. It’s not just about the lessons they teach or the things they get kids to understand. And it’s certainly not just about the grades their students make on tests and quizzes.
A huge part of a teacher’s job is simply being a strong, stern but loving influence on students. Teachers are oftentimes the only positive adults some kids can look up to. Sometimes a teacher might offer the only smile or word of encouragement a child will see that day or the only discipline a child will experience. And discipline is very important, I think.
So when I see a teacher who is good at what her or she does while also being loved by the students, it gives me a great deal of hope for our community’s children.
If your kid goes to Rome Middle School and is lucky enough to have Miss Wolfe as a teacher, please know that they’ve got something pretty special. And whichever local school your child attends, I hope they have teachers just like Miss Wolfe to guide them. And if they do, please be the type of parent who knows that. Be the type of parent who asks about your kids’ teachers and finds out who they look up to and respect.
And if you see those teachers around town — at the grocery store or at church or at a restaurant, tell them how much they mean to your child. Lord knows teaching is often a thankless job so hearing the impact they’re having on your kid could make their day. And encourage your child to be respectful of their teachers and the tough job they do.
Miss Wolfe is just one of many amazing educators in our community. I couldn’t possibly name them all. But you can help me acknowledge them. If there’s a teacher who’s made an especially positive impact on your children’s lives, tell Rome about it. Let’s use social media for something positive. Get on Facebook or Instagram or Twitter and acknowledge a great teacher in our community.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune