For those who don’t know what it is, it’s sort of a big food tasting party put on by V3 Magazine. This year it was held at the Forum on Friday night.
The idea is that you pay for a ticket and you get to sample food from a variety of different local restaurants PLUS there’s an open bar.
I’m always skeptical about these types of events because I love eating so much that I never feel like I get my money’s worth. But tickets were only $35.
From the get-go I was impressed. They had several very nice people taking tickets at the door and handing out wristbands and cups. When we got inside I made a bee-line for the bar (please don’t judge me). We were afraid that there would be long lines to get drinks but organizers had very intelligently planned ahead and there were three bars so that you didn’t have to wait very long at all to get your beverages.
So how it works is that all the local restaurants or eateries that participated had a little booth or table and they had prepared lots of samples of whatever it was they wanted to showcase. You could walk from table to table and pick up little plates and the person working there would fill your plate and tell you exactly what you were sampling.
I had so many delicious items I can’t possibly name all of them but a few standouts were as follows…
La Scala had this bruschetta that was nothing short of amazing. I think it had strawberries in it but don’t quote me on that. Honeymoon Bakery did not disappoint either. I ate about four or five of their fruit tarts and my friend Ansley is a huge fan of their chocolate seduction tarts.
You could sample Spartan Smoothies in these cool little miniature red solo cups. I had the piña colada and the strawberry. Both were delicious. You’ll have to ask the owner what all was in ones I sampled cause I’m thinking mine were a little tastier than others.
The Foundry was offering bratwurst and these little ruben paninis sent straight from sandwich heaven. But I was probably most impressed with the samples offered by Provino’s. Yes, that Provino’s. The one you go to on your birthday for a free meal. Well they had a delectable spinach ravioli (at least I think that’s what it was). I get confused with the different types of pasta. So good.
They also filled my plate with what I’m calling a sausage fettucini but could be totally wrong on that. In any case it was delicious. Go to the restaurant, ask them what they offered at Taste & Toast and then order that. You won’t regret it.
All the while, a band called Moby Dick was playing great rock music and they were killing it. They had people singing along to “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Whats Up” (by 4 Non Blondes) and “Sweet Caroline” and a bunch of other songs that everyone knew all the words to. And people were singing right along with them.
So what I haven’t mentioned yet is while everyone is milling about and sampling food and socializing, there’s also ice skating going on in the middle of the room. The Forum’s got this ice rink set up and people can pay to ice skate. It was so much fun watching some people glide effortlessly across the ice while others weren’t so graceful.
Some of those who were brave enough to slip on skates included Joe Dowdy, Lori Magnicheri, my arch nemesis and Rome City Manager Sammy Rich, RN-T editor John Bailey and his wife Sally Hagge-Bailey, and all the guys from El Zarape Mexican Restaurant.
But there were two guys showing everybody up on the ice. Seth Ingram and Ben Howell were skating circles around everybody else. They looked like pros. Apparently Seth played hockey as a kid and was pretty good. So Seth, if you’re reading this I might be hitting you up for some skating lessons soon.
So overall I was really impressed with my first Taste & Toast event. My friends and I had a great time. The food, drinks and entertainment were on point. And the people-watching was top notch. So plan on being there next year.
On a completely unrelated note, we observed Veteran’s Day on Sunday. I went to church at Rockmart United Methodist and during service, the pastor asked all the veterans in attendance to stand. But she asked them to stand by branch of service. So as she called out each branch, the men and women slowly stood up to be recognized. Y’all let me tell you that in the quiet of that little church, as the pastor called each branch of service one by one, and men and women stood up proudly side by side, it seemed like the whole world got a little more quiet and grew a little more reverent. As if we all understood right at that moment the weight of what we were seeing. Each of these people had played his or her part. Each had answered the call and had done what was asked of him. And I am not ashamed to say that my eyes were watering a little bit.
And then the pastor asked those people to stand who were loved ones who had waited for their veteran to come home from service. And I cried a little bit more right then.
And then the choir sang “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Needless to say…more tears.
I encourage you to talk to a veteran you know, regardless of age or branch of service. We can honor them in many ways and one of those is to listen to them and tell their stories so that they’re never forgotten.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune