COLUMN: How I Crashed a Cedartown High School Reunion
I crashed a Cedartown High School reunion on Saturday night.
Sort of. Here's how it went down.
It was actually Neeve's high school reunion — class of 1988 — and she texted a couple days ago and said "hey, if you're not doing anything Saturday night, you should swing by Johnny's (on Broad Street) and meet some of my friends from high school."
I said I would but I wasn't so sure, just because I thought it would be awkward since I wouldn't know anyone there.
So come Saturday night I show up to Johnny's and realize they've got the upstairs room booked. I would have felt better if they were downstairs in the restaurant but they were in a private room...and I wasn't supposed to be there.
I get up the stairs and find Neeve. Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar on Me" is blaring from the speakers. People are talking and singing and dancing and I see Neeve and her husband Barry near the bar. I don't see anyone else I know. Everyone is wearing a nametag that says who they are so I tell Neeve that I need a nametag so I don't stick out as much — like a nametag will allow me to blend in seamlessly with the Cedartown High School class of 1988.
Neeve and I go over to a table near the entrance and she starts rifling through a little box of nametags of people who haven't showed up to the reunion. She yanks one out and says "Oh you can be Scott Erwin. That'll be funny."
The reason she thinks it'll be funny is because Scott Erwin is tall and played football and apparently EVERYONE in high school thought he was drop-dead gorgeous. So he's the complete polar opposite of me.
I stick the nametag to my shirt and Neeve starts introducing me around as Scott. This is where the night takes a dark turn for me. EVERY SINGLE PERSON who I met and told them I was Scott Erwin said the exact same thing... "You're NOT Scott. He's really handsome."
From what I gather, this Scott Erwin guy was the most handsome guy at Cedartown High School circa 1988. Every woman at that reunion got dreamy eyes and swooned when I mentioned the name Scott Erwin. They all said he was the most handsome guy they knew and were extremely disappointed that he wasn't at the reunion and how did I have the audacity to put on a nametag of someone so attractive.
So after the first 20 people tell me I'm basically a swamp troll compared to the Greek god that is Scott Erwin, I decided I needed a drink.
Lo and behold I look around the room and realize I actually know several people. I guess it's a small world that I'd just show up to a high school reunion from a town I didn't grow up in and still know a few folks. I knew Shannon and Nikki Bentley, Joseph and Lori Thompson and Haley and Michael Pyle and of course Neeve and Barry.
Let me add here that throughout the entire evening Haley kept reminding people in the loudest voice imaginable that she had organized the event (in case anyone would forget) and that just like in high school she was the boss. I'm sure she was delightful to know back then.
But anyhow. People kept coming up to me and introducing themselves and shared their Scott Erwin stories with me. One lady went to prom with him. She was a hoot. Everyone was extremely nice and welcoming.
And some people were in the sharing mood. One lady at the bar kept telling me that her son-in-law was two years older than she was. And another lady told me that her ex-husband threatened to cut her up and scatter her remains from Cedartown to California.
But everyone was having a great time. As the music played they reminisced and took photos and someone pulled out a photo album and they showed me photos of all of them back in the 80s. It was so cool to sit back and listen to them reminisce about their high school days. I got to hear about who had been sweethearts back then and who got drunk and wrecked 17 cars.
Then Haley got up in front of everyone and announced that they were gonna give out awards. The music was still blaring so she had to scream at everyone while trying to read out the awards. They were pretty funny. There was one for the couple married the longest and an award for the person who had never gotten married and one for the person who had changed the least. I don't know who got the "changed the least" award but it SHOULD have gone to this guy named Scott Depew. His high school photo on his nametag looks like it was taken last week.
It was close to midnight when everyone decided to leave Johnny's. Neeve and Barry, the Pyles, the Thompsons and the Finchers and a couple others went over to Hawthorne Suites to sit and talk in the lounge over there. I apologize to Hawthorne staff and guests if we got a little loud.
The Thompsons called their daughter at home, woke her up and asked her to get us all Krystal burgers and bless her heart she went and got 'em. So we sat there for a couple more hours and they told more stories about their high school days. Even though it was 30 years ago, and everyone's lives had gone in so many different directions you'd never know any time had passed by listening to them.
Scott Erwin, wherever you may be, you missed one heck of a reunion but I'm glad I got to go in your place you handsome son-of-a-gun.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune