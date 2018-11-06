Connie’s Christmas Collection: In previous columns I’ve talked about estate sale queen Connie. Well now she’s got a booth over at Over the Moon Antiques where she sells all her coolest finds and treasures. The woman’s got an uncanny eye for finding the most wonderful antiques and vintage items (and she’s also got a smart mouth on her but that’s neither here nor there). Anyway, you ain’t seen nothin’ until you’ve seen her Christmas stuff. And on Saturday, Nov. 10, y’all get to see and buy a bunch of that stuff. That’s when Connie will start putting out her Christmas items in her booth. Get over there. I promise you’ll find something great for your home.
Self motivated people: I see people year-round who are so motivated and work so hard at what they do but especially this time of year when some businesses or markets slow down. There are so many people in our community who push that much harder because the job requires it around this time. Just as an example, two guys I know work their butts off year-round but especially right now. Blaine Kirby is a mortgage loan originator which basically means he helps people secure financing to buy a house. I’ve watched him work and he busts his butt to get people into the home of their dreams even when they thought they might not be able to. I’ve seen him literally make people’s dreams come true because they never ever thought they’d be able to own their own home. Rocky Shaw installs home security systems, keeping people’s homes and families safe. Part of his job is going door to door making people aware of his company’s services. Rejection is a part of his job but he keeps plugging away. So if you’re in the market for a home loan or a security system, look these guys up on social media. Talk to ‘em. They’re just two of your neighbors working hard this season.
Preparations for the Best Of party: Every year the Rome News-Tribune hosts the Best Of competition where our readers vote for their favorites in dozens of categories. It’s a pretty big deal because a lot of the winners and runners up use that distinction to let people know they’re one of Rome’s favorite businesses or services or professionals. Each year the winners are announced in the fall edition of Rome Life Magazine (which comes out Nov. 11) and for the past couple years the paper has hosted a party where the winners and runners up can schmooze and socialize while getting their Best Of award and taking photos. It’s a chance for them to unwind and be recognized. Well as we speak there are some hard working people getting things ready for that party which takes place this week. It’s always a good time and it’s great to see people from all areas of the community coming together in one place like that.
Awesome animals up for adoption: Around the holiday season we see a lot of people buying cute puppies or kittens for their kids or for their girlfriend/boyfriend. Animals as gifts are only a good thing if you or the person you’re gifting the animal to is prepared to care for them for a LIFETIME which doesn’t mean chaining them up to a tree in the yard. It means food, shelter, exercise, healthcare and affection. Yes, I said affection. Don’t buy a puppy for your girlfriend because it’s cute and she’ll say “awwwww” and cry for 10 minutes and then two weeks later y’all move to an apartment complex that doesn’t allow animals and you try to “rehome” the poor dog on the Rome/Floyd County Yard Sale Facebook page. Get an animal for the right reasons and if you or that person has the time and resources to care for an animal. And if that’s the case, then PLEASE go over to Floyd County PAWS and look at all the amazing cats and dogs that are available RIGHT NOW to be adopted and would love to be in your home. Go over there today and look around.
These are just some of the great things happening in our community right at this moment. We live in a great little corner of Georgia. Get outside and see what’s around you. Talk to people, explore Rome and Floyd County. You just might discover someone or something that changes your life.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune