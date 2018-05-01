COLUMN: Chemical peels, face scraping and my first trip to a spa
I’ve never been to a spa before. I’ve never gotten like an honest-to-goodness massage or anything like that and like most guys, I’ve never had anything done to my face such as a chemical peel (which sounds frightening, by the way) or a facial.
So I decided that I might try some of these services locally and talk about my experiences. I figured it would at least be entertaining and MIGHT even been informative.
If you’re like me, then you may drive past these places all the time and never know what goes on in there.
Well maybe I can help lift the veil of mystery on some of these local services.
So for the first installment of “Around Town with Severo,” I’m taking you into the shadowy underworld of a spa...well actually I don’t even know if this place is considered a spa. I went to Bluewater Aesthetics on Broad Street.
Backing up just a bit, when I called Bluewater to set up an appointment, the owner Tiffany and I discussed what services I’d try since it was my first time and she suggested a European Facial. It’s sort of a way to test the waters. Apparently I didn’t wanna just dive in with a chemical peel. But anyhow, the last thing she asked me before I hung up the phone was “Do you have a metal plate in your head?”
I thought that was an odd question but she said she asked only because during the upcoming treatment she’d be using mild electric currents across my face and things could go awry if I happened to have a metal plate in my head.
Uhhhh. WHAT? Electric currents? Now I was scared. But I already made the appointment so I couldn’t back out. I spent the rest of the time before the appointment worried that I had a metal plate in my head since childhood that I didn’t know about and I was going to die for the sake of this column.
But anyhow, I get to Bluewater for my appointment and you have to fill out a form and it includes questions about your beauty products. Since I only use body wash and sunblock I just put “Oil of Olay” as a standard answer for everything else.
So I take my shirt off and lay down on a very comfortable table with warm blankets. Tiffany covers me up to my chest and explains what will take place. A European facial is mild compared to other treatments but I’ll also be able to see results, she says. So it’s a good gateway drug to the other stuff.
Soft, soothing music is playing in the background. There’s an aromatherapy diffuser going so the room smells like lavender and oranges. I don’t know if I believe in all that essential oil stuff but I have to admit, laying there and breathing in that lavender was extremely relaxing.
Tiffany starts by massaging my shoulders, neck and face.
I’m in heaven.
Her voice is soft and calming and I could really just fall asleep. She says some people do. And that’s ok. I know there’s more to come but I don’t want the massage to end.
The massage included two things that I have no idea what they are or how they’re done — a double cleanse and lymphatic drainage — I won’t lie and try to explain what those are. I have no clue but she did them and my face felt great.
Then as Tiffany explains that the facial usually includes a light microderm exfoliation, she thinks I’d also benefit from something called dermaplaning.
Guess what that is? It’s where she takes a small version of a straight razor and literally scrapes the top layer of your skin off. It sounded AWFUL and I was terrified. I swear I thought she’d slip up and cut my face like and it would look like a scene from “Edward Scissorhands.”
But I figured lots of people have it done so I wasn’t going to chicken out.
Y’all, I’m not lying when I say it was actually pleasant. I closed my eyes and Tiffany was so gentle that I could feel the little blade across the surface of my face and neck but it didn’t hurt one bit.
As she works, Tiffany is explaining her techniques and the benefits of everything she’s doing to me. But honestly, I could just as easily have fallen asleep and let her work. It was that relaxing. My skin felt a little sensitive after, but Tiffany explained that it essentially new skin and would be extra sensitive for a couple days.
So then after the face scraping, she applies a serum and then she pulls out a little metal roller and I remember about the metal plate question.
This is it. This is where she electrocutes me because I didn’t know I had a metal plate in my head.
I was shaking.
To add to that, the machine the roller’s connected to has a little dial. Tiffany can control the level of current it produces, which tells me that if she wanted to, she could turn it up and cook me right there on that table.
I fight the urge to run away screaming.
But she puts the little metal roller on my face and I brace for impact. I mean, I’m positive it’s gonna feel like a lightning strike across my face.
But it doesn’t. She turns on the machine and as she turns the dial up a little bit I can actually feel a tiny bit of electric current running across my face. She checks with me to make sure I can feel it and that it’s at a comfortable level and proceeds to push the roller across my face. As it moves, I can feel tiny little sparks and current. It was a strange but not unpleasant sensation.
When she’s done with that, Tiffany applies a cooling moisturizer and light sunblock to my face and tells me I’m good to go.
Y’all, I don’t know what a facial is supposed to do to your skin, but as I looked in the mirror of the changing room, I could tell that my skin looked a little brighter and smoother.
You know how people say “your skin is glowing”? Well mine was glowing. and I definitely felt a whole lot better from the entire experience.
Tiffany was extremely knowledgeable about what she was doing and was patient with all the questions I had. I should also add that she was very meticulous about sterilizing her equipment and making sure I was comfortable and relaxed the entire time.
I don’t know how soon I’ll be getting another facial treatment but if you’ve never had one, I’d say give it a try.
Many women get regular treatment for their faces but most guys don’t. However, I’d strongly recommend it for guys, even if it’s just to lay there and enjoy a pampering face massage. It’s worth it. I promise.
There are several spas in town that offer similar services so do your research and find one that you’d be comfortable going to.
Just make sure to tell them if you have a metal plate in your head.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune.