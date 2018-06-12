COLUMN: Annoying Social Media Posts: Volume 2
But they also started listing things that annoy THEM as well and I decided to compile a new list of just generally annoying social media posts.
I fully admit that I'm probably guilty of a couple of these.
Once again, if any of this looks familiar to you please share it with people you know. Maybe they'll get the hint. And if you're the one posting these, please stop:
1. No one wants to buy into your pyramid scheme. Let me guess. You've made a fortune overnight selling this one "amazing" product and you really just want to share that wealth with your friends. So if they private message you for more information you'll tell them exactly how much they need to pay to sell this product and become rich themselves. Everyone knows what you're doing. It's a pyramid scheme. Please stop.
2. Dead celebrities. Do your research before you share a post about a dead celebrity. Half the time it's not true and the other half the time, the celebrity's been dead for YEARS. "OMG did y'all know the dad from 'Growing Pains' died???" Yes, Debra, he died in 2016. Just because you just found out about it doesn't mean we've all been living under a rock.
3. One like equals one prayer. You've all seen those Facebook posts. It's a photo of a sick child or an injured animal and your friend has "shared" the post because at the bottom it says that every "like" equals a prayer for this person or cause. Or that if one million people share this post, Bill Gates will give out tons of money to the people who shared it. No he won't. Stop being so gullible. No one on Facebook is going to send you free stuff just for sharing a meme or a photo.
4. People who ask questions that can EASILY be Googled. It's one thing to ask the Facebook community a question that you have no way of knowing or something that's so specific that only a handful of people might know and you're trying to reach a large audience. But please stop asking what time the Walmart pharmacy closes or how many ounces are in a cup or what it's called when you have 6 babies at the same time. GOOGLE it.
5. When people ask about a product they're buying, NOT to find out about that thing but just to let everyone know they can afford it. For example, "We're getting a new Husqvarna zero turn lawnmower. Anything we should know before it gets here?" or "Just got a new pool installed out back. How do y'all recommend we keep it clean?" Well first of all most of us don't have a pool and you sound pretentious. Go away.
6. Checking in at the gym EVERY SINGLE time they go. I am all about physical fitness and getting healthier but do you really need to post a selfie or let the public know every single time you go to the gym? We get it. You're committed. You're disciplined. You don't need to remind us every evening that it's "leg day" or that you and your bestie are getting your cardio in again. "Gym Hair Don't Care"? We don't care either. Please have a seat.
7. Changing your relationship status...too often. If you're in and out of relationships and making it "official" by changing your Facebook status, please know that people take notice when one week you're "in a relationship" and the next week "it's complicated" followed by "single" the very next week. For some people it's a never-ending cycle. How about you let the relationship grow and prosper for a while before announcing it publicly? Or why update it at all? Your relationship is your business. Everyone doesn't need to know all your ups and downs. Some things should stay between you and the person you're in a relationship with.
8. Political mudslinging. We all have friends who take political posts to a terrible level. Whether it's sharing obviously ridiculous fake news or just bringing up old complaints over and over, you're accomplishing nothing by simply bashing or insulting the other side. It's possible (and healthy) to disagree and have perfectly reasonable discussions. But it's really annoying when you just repeat the same things over and over about this or that politician you hate.
9. A series of videos and photos from concerts. I'm definitely guilty of this one. I like posting multiple videos from a concert. In my head I think I'm giving people amazing snippets of the best songs (i.e. the ones that I like). But in reality I think it's just annoying. Inevitably the quality of my video isn't as great as the real thing so people just get distorted music and me screaming the lyrics. I'll try to do better but the next time I see the great Loretta Lynn in concert y'all better be ready for SEVERAL videos of me butchering "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' With Lovin' On Your Mind" and "Coal Miner's Daughter."
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune