COLUMN - My First Massage: 30 Minutes of Total Relaxation
As a party of my weekly column, I try to visit new places or restaurants or services in and around Rome and share my experiences.
I feel like a lot of us sort of stay in our lane and have our routine and don't deviate from that. But if we ventured out of our comfort zone a little I think many of us realize that we discover new things we really like.
In a previous column I had a facial treatment at a place on Broad Street and it was a very cool experience. But then someone suggested I get a massage at a spa.
As it turns out, my birthday is this week so my buddy John got me a 30-minute massage at a place called Ciao (pronounced CHOW) Bella Day Spa.
I knew them when they were off Second Avenue but they moved and are now on Glenn Milner Boulevard. They're in a blue building and I pass them all the time but have never gone in.
I've never gotten an honest-to-goodness massage before and John told me I should give it a shot. Recently, since I've been practicing for the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge, my lower back has been really tight and sore.
So as a birthday present, he booked me an appointment and I went over there.
The first thing I noticed when I walk in was that the place smells great. I don't know if they're using some sort of essential oils or lotions or potions or whatever those types of places use to smell good but it's working.
The person at the front desk hands me a small clipboard and asks me to fill out a short form. It asks about any pain or discomfort I might have and it asks if I'm pregnant or have any medical condition.
Then the massage therapist — her name is Leanna — comes up to me, takes the clipboard and leads me into a room. There's a massage table in the middle and the lighting is dim and there's some relaxing music playing.
She tells me to undress (I have the option of leaving my underwear on or take it off) and that I should lay on the table and cover myself with a sheet.
After I'm on the table she comes back in and tells me that she'll definitely focus on my lower back, but she'll make sure to massage my upper back, shoulders and legs as well.
What I was getting was a 30-minute Swedish massage. The Swedes are very good at giving massages, apparently.
She starts with my upper thighs and works her way down each leg, then she transitions to my upper back and neck. Then she moves down my back and spends a good deal of time massaging my lower back. She applied the perfect amount of pressure on points in my back that were tight or that felt like knots. I could feel my body getting more and more loose and relaxed as she worked.
I should add here that after our initial conversation, when we got into the room, she didn't say anything during the actual massage. And I appreciate that. You know how sometimes when your dental hygienist won't stop asking questions even though your mouth is gaped wide open and it's tough to answer? Well, when I'm on this massage table I don't wanna have long conversations. I just want to relax.... and maybe even fall asleep.
Although the massage was only 30 minutes it felt like I was on that table for an hour. I was so relaxed. Leanna was very good at working out the soreness in my lower back.
I have to admit that I may have fallen asleep for a minute or two during the massage and since massage tables have a hole in the headpiece where your face goes, I can't promise that I didn't drool a little onto the floor. I was that relaxed.
So my first official massage (not counting the ones I can't legally discuss) was amazing.
And the best part is that I just took 30 minutes out of my work day and now I feel fantastic. I'd highly recommend this for anyone who's maybe an athlete or someone who's got a lot of stress and just needs to relax or even if you're a busy working professional and you can't book a whole spa day. Do some research and find a spa that you like. Call 'em up and ask what they offer. Ciao Bella has a ton of other services including facials, hot stone massages, microdermabrasion, prenatal massages, couples massages, manicures, pedicures, spray tanning and something called Foot Reflexology which I really wanna try.
I got this massage as a birthday present. It's $30 for 30 minutes so it's the perfect gift. We all know someone who could use a massage and a half hour of total relaxation.
Now I gotta figure out what service or product I'm gonna try next. Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne says I need to try one of those Asian massage parlors. I'm considering it.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune