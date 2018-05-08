COLUMN - Like a thief in the night: A true story of betrayal and patio furniture
OK. I got a story for y’all. This happened this past weekend in a nice little subdivision in Floyd County.
So, on Friday afternoon my buddy comes outside and realizes his very nice patio furniture is missing from his front porch.
He posts on his neighborhood Facebook page, warning others that his stuff had been stolen and for them to look out for their own belongings. He includes a photo of his patio furniture. Then he calls the police and makes a report over the phone. He goes to dinner and by the time he got back home, a neighbor’s wife realizes her plant is missing from outside THEIR house. But this neighbor has a surveillance camera and posts photo stills from the video of a lady walking up to their house, picking up the plant and walking away with it.
Well when my buddy reads that, he suddenly realizes that it’s not just his expensive patio furniture that’s missing. It’s lots of little things. Little decorations from the front porch including a little fairy garden his daughter owned.
Suddenly other neighbors start calling my friend and the video guy saying they know exactly who the thief is. It’s a woman that lives or stays right there in that neighborhood. The police are called back to give them the video and the new information. The police come to the neighborhood, knock on the door of the alleged perpetrator but no one answers the door.
During all this, a Sheriff’s deputy who lives right across the street from that lady, checks HIS surveillance video and it shows that same lady coming home and unloading many items into her garage INCLUDING that one plant that was on the video.
So the police can’t do anything because no one will come to the door and they don’t have a warrant. So they tell the neighborhood folks to give them a call if they see her come home.
By about 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, several of the neighbors see the car from the video pull back into the neighborhood and park. They call the police who then return BUT the people still won’t come to the door. While the police were there, blinds were closed and lights were turned out but no one came to the door.
And the police still can’t do anything because they don’t have a warrant.
All this while, the neighborhood folks realize that the guilty party has been reading the events unfolding on Facebook because they’re members of the neighborhood Facebook page.
My buddy then parks his car at the entrance of his driveway and just sits there so that IF the thief tries to leave the neighborhood, she can’t without him seeing her leave. I called him while he was out there and he was just sittin’ there with snacks in case he had to be there for a while.
At this point, my buddy gets on the Facebook group and demands his property back because he knows the thief can see it. That seems to have made some sort of an impact because at about 11:30 p.m. he gets a message from the thief who admits to stealing the stuff and claims to have been drunk but she’ll bring all his stuff back because she doesn’t want to go to jail.
He sits there on his property waiting. Over the next hour and a half, neighbors who have been reading the post start coming out and waiting WITH him. It’s about 1 a.m. now but they’re all standing out there on his property.
At one point she opens her garage door and starts putting my friend’s property out on the street in front of that house. But he yells down the street “No, you gotta bring that stuff back where you found it.”
She brings back all his stuff INCLUDING stuff she didn’t even take from him. Apparently she can’t keep up with what she got from where. She even brings over some half empty bottles of bourbon. She’s rifling through the car which was full of wind chimes and pillows and other outdoor decor.
She apologizes profusely and then starts spilling all the details. She tells him that she has lied to her boyfriend about where she’s been getting all this stuff.
By the way, some of the stuff she gave my friend “back” was her boyfriend’s parents’ stuff that the mother then has to come get.
It was a mess.
Anyhow, the entire time my friend says the thief was very apologetic UNTIL he gets all his stuff back then she picks out a neighbor watching, cusses him out, jumps back in her car and peels out of the neighborhood never to be seen again.
At this point, they haven’t seen hide nor hair of her. At some point the boyfriend (who’s the one living in the neighborhood and she just stays with him) he goes to every house in the neighborhood apologizing to each and every person there. He makes a Facebook post assuring everyone that he’s no longer with the thief and he posts photos of the items in his garage so people can come over and retrieve their stolen items.
As it turns out, my buddy’s surveillance post to Facebook has gone semi-viral and people from all over the county are coming out of the woodwork saying they believe they’ve also been victims of this particular thief.
All that is to say that y’all need to be vigilant and don’t take it for granted that your stuff is safe, even on your own property. And look out for your neighbors too. We're all in this together.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune.