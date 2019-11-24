I returned to Georgia from South Florida several weeks ago to find most all of the beautiful fall colors gone.
The cold weather and rain caused them to fall earlier than usual, starting the natural rebirthing process to begin all over again. Back down to the earth they had fallen, to the place from which they first begun, where they will be mulched or simply blown away to be seen no more in that form.
Before having to leave hurriedly to take care of some family matters, I was joyful and excited by the thought of returning to North Georgia to pen some of the wonderful memories experienced while observing several most colorful maple trees located in and around this area.
On Booger Hollow Road as I travel back home on days during the fall, there is a most gorgeous maple tree. It takes me back to the East Rome High School site — which is no longer there in reality but is still standing in the minds of many who traveled that way for work, school or play. There is/was a tree that will be etched in my memory forever.
For those who can remember, the maple tree stood near one window in the ERHS English wing. Many years out of the 23 years that I worked there, two very special co-workers and I would stand at the window and admire the golden, yellow, brown, green leaves on the tree. We chose the particular time of the day when a regularly scheduled freight train would also pass on the tracks behind the school. The clacking sound of the train on the loose tracks would mesmerize us for a while. As the train traveled our minds also took journeys.
At that very special time of the day when we took liberties to fellowship with nature, the sun was directly overhead. The varied colors would glisten as they were highlighted by the golden sun.
Many days, Monte, Marty and I would stand at the window in complete silence, allowing the beauty of the tree leaves and the sound of the train to take us places buried in our memories just waiting to be exhumed and revisited. Conversation was not necessary because our memories were about different times and different places and different people. The three of us had come from different backgrounds and different experiences and different social statuses. Somehow, we all three ended up having this beautiful maple tree in common.
Going to that window every year was like being summoned to the altar in the church, with each one kneeling and praying to his God in his own way.
No matter what reason one had for walking down the English Wing hallway, that maple tree beckoned the traveler and if others were there some comment had to be made. The beauty that it held was intoxicating to all. A student could have been on an errand for the teacher, or the principal could have been coming to observe a teachers’ method of teaching, or some student could have swiped the hall pass from a teacher’s desk just to take a leisurely walk to the main building.
Whatever the reason for the “fall-hall walk,” the tree was there to show off its beauty.
Even as the three of us stood there, we realized that no matter how close or how far apart we may one day be, there will always be a place in our soul that no other person can reach or even understand for that matter. The three of us realized that and were not troubled in the least about that fact. We never tried to pry into each other’s secret place. Even in our most detailed sharing at lunch or other times, those areas were untouched.
Since the many years have now passed, and we have gone our separate ways, the three of us took the wonderful tree experience with us. And even today, when we get opportunity to reach out to each other, that is one memorable time that we still share with each other.
Distance and time have caused us to be physically separated, yet we are joined emotionally and spiritually by the maple tree experience that once stood on the campus of ERHS. The never-say-die spirit of not just the teachers, parents and students but of trees will long be a part of this city.