You people with your monochromatic palettes are killing me. Or should I say your monochromatic ballots? Or is it your monochromatic palates? Let’s consider.
About a month ago I happened upon a Fast Company magazine article about the introduction of a web version of the 1814 book published by painter Patrick Syme titled “Werner’s Nomenclature of Colours.” The book was based on the work of geologist Abraham Gottlieb Werner and catalogued his definitions of colors found in nature. Darwin actually traveled with a copy of the book and used its classifications in his own writings.
Before we had hex codes, Pantone swatches, CMYK and RGB to perfectly define varying shades of color, artists and scientists referred to this tome as a reference for such information. You must go find it online, it is absolutely fascinating and beautiful. Each color is named in the most poetic way, pale blackish purple or verdigris green, for example. Each color comes with labels of what animal, vegetable and mineral in which you might see it, as well as the other colors that combine to create it. Honey yellow can be found in the “Lower parts of neck of Bird of Paradise” or in the mineral fluor spar and is made up of a blend of saffron yellow and chestnut brown. In the online version you can click on the color and pictures of the different examples drop down so you can better understand the reference.
I have a strong obsession with color in my line of work and I could spend hours going through this website, but what strikes me most is the early understanding of how complex colors can be. Using this reference, if you want a blue wave, you’re going to have to decide if the dark Scotch blue of the throat of a blue titmouse is best, or the lighter azure blue of the blooms of grape hyacinth and gentian is more in line, or maybe one of the nine other shades he has named might better suit your goal. Either way, though, it takes multiple colors to create your shade of choice including, in both of these examples, a bit of carmine red. Color is complex because the world is complex, and why would we want to change that?
Reducing your ballot to a single color is like deciding that only primary colors exist, and simply nothing is that simple. When we are taught the primary colors as small children, we are intentionally being introduced to colors on the most basic level, the level that we as children can understand. As we grow and mature we begin to understand the many possibilities that exist and soon even the 64-count box of Crayola crayons seems limited. Remember when the cornflower blue crayon was your favorite shade for the sky, but it didn’t always seem to quite do it justice? Ok, maybe you had a different color preference, but wasn’t it occasionally true that you needed something more than the choices available to fully express your creation?
I think I’ve told this story before, but when I was running for a city commission seat, a woman asked me how I voted. I told her I looked at each candidate and issue before me and tried to learn as much as I could about them and then chose according to what was most in line with my beliefs. “You shouldn’t do that,” she said, “I only vote _____.” Are we really so polarized at this point as to believe that people shouldn’t research and learn as much as they can about the people and issues they are voting for? What a terrible idea to espouse. Are we but sheep? My friend Kyle Doegg posted a great illustration of this line of thinking on Facebook this week:
“When I hear you say “Vote Republican” or “Vote Democrat,” I automatically assume that your grocery list looks like the following:
Produce
Dairy
Meat
Hygiene
Details, like candidates, are important.
Research candidates and issues, educate yourself, and just VOTE!”
When we reduce things to the most simplistic of terms we deny the complexity that makes those very things worthy of consideration and care in the first place. Likewise, when we stand on simplistic hills and yell at each other across the way, we eliminate the opportunity to layer the nuance of varying hues to create even more beautiful and descriptive landscapes.
This week, driven by these very simplistic terms and an apparent monochromatic palate, a number of Romans decided to never again eat at Schroeder’s New Deli on Broad Street after learning that Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, was stopping there for a visit on her campaign tour of the area. It is their prerogative, of course, they can choose to eat wherever they like and it just leaves more potato skins and ranch dressing for the rest of us to enjoy. But, what exactly is it they are afraid of? Do they think that by eating there they will somehow be influenced by the “germs” of people who may think differently from them? Perhaps they are concerned that people might get the wrong impression about them if they are seen in such a place. Of course, I jest. Obviously, their point is to reserve their money and support for businesses that are owned by people who think like them, in hopes that they might eventually eliminate the businesses, and therefore the people, who don’t.
What a sad state of affairs when we reach the point of being so afraid of other opinions that we cannot even stand to know that they exist all around us.
I, for one, plan to continue to discuss, embrace, debate and discern all of the details that make up the complex and colorful character of the world in which we live, and I hope that you will do the same as you head to the polls this season.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.