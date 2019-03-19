What I’m about to say will shock you.
I have re-discovered a Rome eatery that I had previously completely dismissed but now I UNAPOLOGETICALLY love.
It’s Cici’s Pizza.
I know, I know. You’re judging me right now. You’re laughing at me. I get it. I used to think the same things some of you think. I used to have very strong negative feelings about Cici’s. But that’s changed. And if you give me a chance I’ll explain how I made this complete turnaround in opinion.
For those who may not know, Cici’s is an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet over in West Rome. Some kids love it cause it has all sorts of pizza (even dessert pizza) and some parents love it cause it’s super cheap. But a lot of people also think it’s below them, that it’s not nice enough for their needs.
First let me tell you what I USED to think. I used to look at most Cici’s Pizza locations the same way I think of the Cartersville Walmart. That is, I thought they were dirty and nasty, and I thought they were full of screaming children who would run around bare-footed sneezing and coughing all over everything. I thought it was just a mess and wasn’t worth me going there.
But I have seen the light. Here’s what happened.
About a week ago, my buddies Brandon, Jason, Blake and I went to lunch there. It wasn’t my decision. Let’s just get that out there. I was thinking all those same negative things I thought about Cici’s for years. But I went cause I’m a team player.
First of all, the gentleman at the register, who I believe is the manager or the owner, was extremely polite. And he was on top of it. He not only worked the register but then immediately turned around and helped with whatever else was needed behind the counter. Things seemed to be organized and efficient.
The pizzas were laid out, fresh and hot and the employees kept all the pizzas replenished. The salad bar was clean and everything looked fresh. The toppings were in their proper place and all the bottles of dressing were filled and on ice.
Here’s what really made a difference to me, though. Next to the big counter with the pizzas and salad, there’s the drink machine and then another counter with your drink lids, straws, napkins and parmesan cheese/red pepper packets. In the past I thought that whole area was a disaster. But this time everything was clean and organized and I even saw an employee popping her head out from the back every now and again just to check on that counter to make sure things were replenished and organized.
So we sit down and I’m commenting on how clean and nice everything is. The pizza is delicious, especially the thin crust, and the salad is fresh and guess what? I even like the soup now, which I admit that in the past I may or may not have called “warm dishwater.” Even the lady who came around to collect our used plates had a nice smile for us. It’s the little things that make a difference.
The best part is that I’m not the only one who thinks this place is great now. My buddy Blake went back to the counter for a round of dessert pizza and when he asked what something was, the guy said it’s Bavarian Cream pizza. Now that sounds very high fallutin’ for Cici’s but y’all it is DELICIOUS. They still have the brownies covered in powdered sugar and they have the little cinnamon roll looking things which are my favorite but that Bavarian Cream pizza converted Blake to a Cici’s believer.
I’ve been to Cici’s THREE times in the last week and a half. And I have to go back this week because I left my sunglasses there.
If you haven’t been in a while I encourage you to go. Take the family. The pizza’s good, y’all. There’s a great variety and it’s all so affordable. It’s like eight bucks for the buffet including a drink — that’s soup, pasta, pizzas, salad, dessert AND a drink for eight bucks. And please try Blake’s Bavarian Cream pizza.
So y’all can make fun of me all you want, but I am on the Cici’s bandwagon and there’s room for everyone else. Don’t pretend like y’all are too good for Cici’s.
To whoever owns or manages the Cici’s in Rome, please keep up the good work. You and your employees have made it a very pleasant dining experience the last few times I’ve been there. I will definitely be back.