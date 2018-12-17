Rev. Gary Batchelor

The Rev. Gary Batchelor is an ordained Baptist minister and active church member. He is retired after a nearly 40-year local ministry as a hospital chaplain. His particular interest lies in issues of faith and culture.

For one who writes about faith and culture, the weeks leading to Christmas offer endless opportunities. There is perhaps no other time, literally or figuratively, that faith and culture are so intimately mixed. Many writings and sermons will bemoan the shallow glitz and commercialism, and my own prejudices lean in that direction. However, one can be a spiritual Scrooge as surely as being a secular one. The Christmas season is a time that many businesses and workers depend on for financial well-being; no commercialism, maybe no job. The hectic pace lends itself to exhaustion and stress but also to delight, generosity and the appreciation of blessings. Those who choose to faithfully seek a time of spiritual celebration and renewal will surely find it…

With this prelude, I offer a piece I first wrote in 1988 for the Floyd Medical Center Topics newsletter. I have changed very little to update it to fit my mood, my thoughts and my prayers for Christmas 2018:

Christmas is glitter and frenzy

Excitement and exhaustion

Cookies and cards

Santa and reindeer.

Christmas is bright with gaudy lights,

Lights that delight and excite

Children young and old.

Christmas is decorated churches

Candles and wreaths

Stars and mangers

Carols and Christmas Eve Communion.

Christmas is buying and giving

Trinkets and carefully-chosen gifts of love

Salvation Army Bells ringing

Toys for Tots

Food for Cheerful Givers.

Christmas is where sacred and secular meet

Most will celebrate in some way

Some will celebrate receiving…

Others, giving

Some will become holy…

Others will only become disgruntled and fat

Some will celebrate Black Friday

And Cyber Monday at the altar of Amazon

Some will celebrate a baby born to a poor woman

In a nothing town in an insignificant country

2,000 years ago

For those with eyes to see God’s unique coming

Christmas is a time of Wonder

Worship,

Quiet Reflection.

May wonder and worship surprise us

Through the glitter and frenzy.

May quiet and reflection find a place

Among sprees of shopping and spending

May a renewal of faith, hope and love

Change us

Challenge us

Fulfill us

In ways Santa could never imagine.

