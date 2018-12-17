For one who writes about faith and culture, the weeks leading to Christmas offer endless opportunities. There is perhaps no other time, literally or figuratively, that faith and culture are so intimately mixed. Many writings and sermons will bemoan the shallow glitz and commercialism, and my own prejudices lean in that direction. However, one can be a spiritual Scrooge as surely as being a secular one. The Christmas season is a time that many businesses and workers depend on for financial well-being; no commercialism, maybe no job. The hectic pace lends itself to exhaustion and stress but also to delight, generosity and the appreciation of blessings. Those who choose to faithfully seek a time of spiritual celebration and renewal will surely find it…
With this prelude, I offer a piece I first wrote in 1988 for the Floyd Medical Center Topics newsletter. I have changed very little to update it to fit my mood, my thoughts and my prayers for Christmas 2018:
Christmas is glitter and frenzy
Excitement and exhaustion
Cookies and cards
Santa and reindeer.
Christmas is bright with gaudy lights,
Lights that delight and excite
Children young and old.
Christmas is decorated churches
Candles and wreaths
Stars and mangers
Carols and Christmas Eve Communion.
Christmas is buying and giving
Trinkets and carefully-chosen gifts of love
Salvation Army Bells ringing
Toys for Tots
Food for Cheerful Givers.
Christmas is where sacred and secular meet
Most will celebrate in some way
Some will celebrate receiving…
Others, giving
Some will become holy…
Others will only become disgruntled and fat
Some will celebrate Black Friday
And Cyber Monday at the altar of Amazon
Some will celebrate a baby born to a poor woman
In a nothing town in an insignificant country
2,000 years ago
For those with eyes to see God’s unique coming
Christmas is a time of Wonder
Worship,
Quiet Reflection.
May wonder and worship surprise us
Through the glitter and frenzy.
May quiet and reflection find a place
Among sprees of shopping and spending
May a renewal of faith, hope and love
Change us
Challenge us
Fulfill us
In ways Santa could never imagine.
The Rev. Gary Batchelor is an ordained Baptist minister and active church member. He is retired after a nearly 40-year local ministry as a hospital chaplain. His particular interest lies in issues of faith and culture.