Even then there were two elements celebrating Christmas. You had the church crowd wishing for a devout day, with maybe a nice candle light service, and the revelers ready to celebrate with merriment, noise and whiskey.
Fireworks were one of the items to create noise that was extremely popular in 1900. The country was just emerging from a depression and The Spanish American War of the 1890s (and the South, being true to form, lingered a few years behind). Most of the hard times were behind and folks were happy.
However, in December of 1900, Mayor Thompson Hiles issued a proclamation forbidding the use of fireworks on Rome’s downtown streets (Rome was an increasingly flammable city) and threatened to prosecute violators. Unfortunately, since every grocery store and hardware company sold firecrackers to all comers, including children and patrons of Rome’s numerous saloons, the ban was impossible to enforce.
Several companies advertised in the Rome Tribune about stocking fireworks of all kinds. Campbell and Company at “King Corner” (Broad Street and Third Avenue) offered a mixed stock of fruits and nuts along with fireworks.
Whiskey merchants (Hawkins, McCartney and Chamblee) in the same pages urged readers to buy Balk’s Live Oak Whiskey at the Opera House Saloon, and a more genteel invitation from the bar at the Armstrong Hotel, the finest in Georgia north of Atlanta, promised “the best in holiday cheer,” the best in whiskeys, brandies and wines. G.J. Briant offered the public and friends only the best.
An account of the Christmas Eve celebration was published in the Tribune’s 1900 Christmas Day edition. It read, “PANDEMONIUM: Christmas festivities began with earsplitting noises in the evening. Enthusiasm, pent up by hard times for several years past, broke loose with old time fervor last night, and until midnight pandemonium reigned with the sound of cowbells, drums, firecrackers and every species of instrument ever invented. For hours Broad Street was more like an Indian War Dance than like the business district of a progressive city.” The Tribune goes on to say, “…many people object to this way of celebrating a holy day, but joy and happiness prompted it, and it must be tolerated … this day bids fair to be the happiest in several years. The Tribune wishes everyone a Merry Christmas.”
Not all Romans participated in the downtown celebration. The Tribune carried notices of special church services and a Knights Templar ceremony and a lot of personal announcements. For instance, we learned that “Miss Maybeth Sullivan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.R. Sullivan, has just returned from a trip abroad which included Europe and the Holy Land.”
There was a poem titled “The Little Fellers Stocking,” an editorial urging folks to remember the poor and an article denouncing Santa Claus cranks as moral forces disturbed by the “sin” of deception which steeps children in false beliefs. The writer says they should be annihilated and their nonsense fed to Christian bonfires.
As any newspaper of the day, all advertisements didn’t advocate whiskey or invite piety. L.H. Parks and Company listed clothing and china at Christmas bargain prices, and W.M. Gammon and Sons, men and boys outfitters at 237 Broad St., stressed necktie specials from .25 cents all the way up to a $1.25.
In older days, Christmases were even less inhibited. In a Tribune article written in 1939 by W.S. Roswell, crowds would gather in front of the Choice House (later the Forrest Hotel) where a greased pole was erected and fireworks and presents were attached to the top as a tempting reward for a successful climber. There was always an organ grinder (who appeared to be Italian) with a monkey that would entertain the crowd, than pass his cup around for coins.
The streets were either very muddy or dusty depending on recent weather. They were unpaved (Rome’s streets were unpaved until 1908) except for sidewalks and wooden-plank crossings. Their condition often determined the success or failure of the holiday season.
One of Rome’s harshest Christmas seasons came in 1886 when two feet of snow fell on Dec. 17 and immobilized the city until after the holidays. Even the mule drawn streetcars were stranded, and a couple stayed parked in front of the Opera House for a couple of weeks.
There were numerous fruit stands and grocery stores in the early 1900s offering open-air stocks of oranges, apples and nuts. Bananas displayed on the stalks, were plucked off when purchased, sometimes with a guest tarantula and other tropical stowaways to take home with you. Raisins were dried in flat-pressed sheets then sold unpackaged and in bulk to housewives who patiently picked them off the stem to bake in fruitcakes.
Some Romans recalled in later years that you knew Christmas was approaching when you began to hear the big Tom Turkeys gobbling all over downtown.
Ready dressed turkeys were not an item in the early 1900s. Turkey farmers would set up booths on Broad Street and sell live turkeys. Since there were no government health standards, the cautious housewife bought her bird a few weeks before Christmas and kept him in a pen at home just for that occasion. There she observed the bird and fed him a rich diet to fatten him up a little more. When you heard all the gobbling going on, you knew it was almost time for Christmas.
But us poor lint heads didn’t feast on turkey. For the most part we had a big hen from the back yard. I was almost a teenager before we shifted our holiday fare to turkey.
There are many ways to celebrate Christmas. For me and my house, we choose to recognize that it’s about the birth of our Lord and Savior. Merry Christmas from all of us to all of you.
Mike Ragland is a former Cave Spring city councilman and a retired Rome police major. His most recent book is “Lucy and the Ghost Train.” Readers may contact him at mrag@bellsouth.net or mikeragland.com.