It is a moment of sensation. It could be called an intermission in which life is suddenly beautiful, blissful, and delightful. Throw in a bit of hope and peace. Light a few candles. Sing some carols. Dress in red and green. How about gold and purple? Dare to wear something white? Christmas. Certainly, the Christmas holidays are sweet.
OK. Time to set the record straight. “Christmas” is not a bad word. “Holiday” isn’t a bad word either. Sadly, the culture has made both words dreadful. And, for the most part, we’ve been duped into believing the words “Christmas” and “holiday” are deficient. For whatever reason, the culture likes to take supposedly good words, by definition, and turn them into defective vocabulary. I often ask my teenage parishioners about certain words to see if they are OK to use. It’s terrible one must do that. But this is the reality of our time.
Secular Lefters have taken a good word, “Christmas”, and made it a bad word. Bunch of “Bah! Humbug! Scrooges.” Christmas is a good word. It has “Christ” in it. Can’t go wrong with that. It also has “mass” in it. I know most anti-Catholic people would rather I not mention that. But it’s there. Christ-Mass. Christ-Festival. And what a festival Christmas is!
Now in all fairness, Religious Righters aren’t much better. More evidence of “Bah! Humbug! Scrooges.” The right end of the spectrum has taken another good word, “holiday”, and made it a bad word. Is there anything wrong with the word “holiday?” It has the word “holy” in it. Can’t go wrong with that one, either. It also has “day” in it. “Holy Day.” Holiday comes from the word “holy.” A holiday can be a “holy day.” Not always, but it can be. From the Christian viewpoint, the word “holiday” is OK — or it should be.
At this time of year home is on the minds of many souls. Most have sung of home. I daresay most of us have heard it several times this season and have probably even sung along or hummed it.
Oh, there’s no place like home for the holidays,
‘Cause no matter how far away you roam;
If you long for the sunshine and a friendly gaze,
For the holidays you can’t beat home sweet home.
Who is going to stop singing that? How about deleting it from the playlist? Anybody up for removing the word “holiday?” I doubt it. Regardless, it is Christmas. And these are holy days.
As a pastor I’m often asked questions like, “Why do people give each other presents on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve?” “What do you mean there are Twelve Days of Christmas?” “Was Jesus really born on December 25?” There are answers to each of these. The first takes priority over the others. Christmas, these holidays (holy days), is about giving.
“Why give presents?” The ritual seems to have started with the Magi bestowing offerings to the Christ Child, who, at the time of their arrival, was probably 18 to 24 months of age. Nobody, though, was in the habit of “exchanging” gifts until the mid-1800s.
It was 1867 the first year that Macy’s in New York City remained open until midnight on Christmas Eve. It was 1874 the first year Macy’s had special Christmas window displays. I saw a documentary about that on HGTV. You can learn a lot, even about Christmas, on HGTV!
The Santa Claus story, combined with a retailing phenomenon that has grown since the beginning of the 20th century, has made gift-giving a central focus of Christmas. Here in America, the giving of gifts traces its lineage — to borrow language from one of the biblical accounts of Christmas in Luke’s Gospel — more to Macy’s than the Magi.
Christmas Eve takes us back to the manger and insists we remember that God gave his most expensive gift. He gave his son, who, in the spirit of Christmas, calls us to give. Forget about Macy’s or Belk. Even put the Magi aside for a moment. Realize your very life is the best gift that can be given to anyone — people you know and even people you don’t know.
The late Kin Hubbard once noted, “Next to a circus, there ain’t nothing that packs up and tears out faster than the Christmas spirit.” The Christian Season of Christmastide officially begins at 12 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. It officially ends at 11:59.59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. “Yes, Virginia there really are Twelve Days of Christmas.” Between now and then, and even beyond, may we keep the Christmas spirit close at hand.
May the holidays of Christmas be merry and mighty. May all days, Christmas and otherwise, be holidays — holy days, that is. And may these holy days be characterized by incessant giving in this needy world.