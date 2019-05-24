The Houston Cole Library at Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Alabama, holds a number of bound editions of “Cherokee County Heritage,” a publication of the Cherokee County Historical Society. In volume VII, No. 2, from April 1978, there is printed “A Legend of Nahcullola or Black Creek Falls,” a short, fanciful tale relating the love affair between a young brave named Laniska and Efoladela. Like many legends of the Cherokees and Muscogees (Creeks), the deciding moment is determined by a ball game. The Muscogee leader Ortus Micco wins the hand of Efoladela, but rather than betray her love for Laniska, Efoladela chooses to plunge to her death over the falls. A statue at Nocalulla Falls, Gadsden, Alabama, commemorates the folk tale. Different versions exist, but in that referenced above, the author concludes the story revealing that Laniska lived to become “renowned in war and peace. He now sleeps on the banks of the Coosa, a few miles above Nahcullola. A rude stone marks the spot and on it is the simple inscription, ‘Pathkiller, The Last King of the Cherokees.’” The article in “Cherokee County Heritage” was, according to its lede, reprinted from the Sept. 19, 1867, volume 2, No. 23, edition of the Cherokee Advertiser, a defunct newspaper from Centre.
Despite its being a legend, the article does make clear that as early as 1867, someone thought of the Garrett cemetery as the resting place of Path Killer.
Through the patient assistance of Kim Westbrooks, Business and Social Sciences Librarian and Assistant Professor at Jacksonville State University, I also obtained a copy of “Bits and Pieces of the Heritage, Horizons and Festivals of Cherokee County, Alabama: A Bicentennial Publication.” This 1976 publication has an article by Will I. Martin titled “Cherokee Indian Chief Burried in Centre,” wherein it is stated, exasperatingly without a source, that Path Killer owned a ferry on the Coosa and is buried in the Garrett family cemetery.
A Son?
Return Jonathan Meigs Sr., leader of the Meigs Raid during the Revolutionary War at Sag Harbor, New York, would in his postwar career serve as an Indian agent in Tennessee. On Jan. 6, 1817, Meigs treatied with a delegation of Cherokee chiefs for terms on the development of land along the Tennessee River near the Cherokee town of Chota. The proprietors of the Unicoy or Unicoi Road to Georgia, Nicholas Byers, Arthur H. Henly and David Russell, were seeking to develop the land and build a grist mill on the north side of the Tennessee at Four Mile Creek. Among the signers from the Cherokee delegation were Charles R. Hicks, Path Killer and ... Path Killer Jr.
Could it be that Principal Chief Path Killer was born in 1742 and his son was born in 1764? If so, could that explain the confusion over the grave sites?
In the Cherokee nation of that time there were tribal town chiefs whose authority was subject to that of the principal chief, whose jurisdiction encompassed all of the towns and districts of the nation. Perhaps, then, one or the other of the grave sites is that of Principal Chief Path Killer and the other that of his son, Chief Path Killer.
Chasing Path Killer
Nearly a year after first setting foot in the Garrett family cemetery, I found myself there again, camera in hand. I spent a Saturday on the road, driving first to New Echota then Loudon, Tennessee, before returning to Centre, Alabama, feeling certain of less regarding Path Killer than when I started researching. So it goes with learning.
Bits of information about the last king of the Cherokees appear to be scattered across the southeast and beyond, and I barely skimmed the surface of the academic material available. Assuming it is out there to be found, it became obvious rather quickly it would be possible to spend months, maybe years, tracking down the truth or its cousin, history, and putting it into print.
Short of genetic testing, the answer perhaps lies only in memories that have long departed Earth.
Rainer Marie Rilke’s words in “Letters to A Young Poet” come to mind, “Be patient toward all that is unsolved in your heart and try to love the questions themselves ...” For the time being, Path Killer’s final resting place must remain in the mists, like a dream just before waking.