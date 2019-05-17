That word above is anglicized Cherokee for Turkey Town, a Cherokee town in Alabama named for Cherokee chief Little Turkey, the location of which is hard to pin down. A small, rural community in the area bears the name of the older Cherokee town, but its location does not match up with the descriptions in books. At least part of the land where the Cherokee town stood was flooded by the impoundment of the Coosa River and creation of Weiss Lake in the 1960s. A monument commemorating the town, along with Confederate soldiers from the area who resisted the Union Oct. 23-25, 1864, was placed by the Turkey Town Valley Camp 1512 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The monument stands on Old U.S. Highway 411 near Gaston School outside Gadsden, Ala., in the area of the modern Turkey Town.
A Saturday afternoon spent in the 2.5 million-volume stacks of the Main Library at the University of Georgia yielded two sources claiming that the Chief Pathkiller buried at the Garrett family cemetery is Principal Chief Path Killer. The first is the out-of-print journal of the Tennessee Archaeological Society, aptly titled “Tennessee Archaeologist.” In volume 23, no. 2, Autumn 1967, there is an “Editor’s Note” titled “The Grave of Chief Pathkiller.” There was no way of knowing it until the journal was in hand, but the article was essentially a letter to the editor, published not as part of the main body of the journal but as an addendum. A photo of the headstone and a few bits of information were provided about Chief Path Killer by a Mrs. Francis Margaret Perryman Smith of Atlanta. As with the articles concerning New Echota, it makes clear that in 1967 someone believed that the grave in Centre was that of the Principal Chief, but does nothing in the way of revealing why they believed it.
A second source found at UGA was “Cherokee County History” by Margaret “Mrs. Frank Ross” Stewart, wife of former Alabama State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Frank Ross Stewart, published in multiple volumes between the 1950s and 1990s. Stewart’s dates for Path Killer, 1764 to 1828, match those at the Garrett family cemetery and are likely from the stone there, given the way her account reads. Her writing, however, was the earliest found that acknowledges the grave site marked at New Echota. Both Smith and Stewart locate Turkey Town in the vicinity of the site of Path Killer’s ferry on the Coosa, opposite the Garrett family cemetery. The Garrett cemetery is about 18 miles from the commemorative marker on Old U.S. Highway 411.
A definitive answer as to whether Path Killer was at New Echota or Turkey Town at the time of his death was elusive. There are more answers to be had, I’d bet, in gaining a better understanding of the relationship between Path Killer, his family and the Garrett family of Centre. The will of a woman variously called “Kitty” and “Wilma” Pathkiller was cited in multiple sources, and bequeathed the ferry that operated near the Garrett family cemetery along with a number of slaves to her descendants. Kitty or Wilma Pathkiller was once claimed as the wife of the Chief Path Killer entombed at Centre, but no source was cited. John Ridge witnessed the execution of Kitty or Wilma Pathkiller’s will, and Ridge would eventually gain ownership of the ferry operation.