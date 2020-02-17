It was a beautiful day — one before all the rain moved in — and it was pretty enough for car windows to be rolled down. I was getting ready to make a right turn when a car made a left in front of me. As they turned, I could see this precious little drop-in-the-bucket in the rear seat. This beauty was laughing, blond curls blowing, and was obviously thrilled with their world. Whoever was driving the car was happy too.
It would have been a picturesque moment except I realized that that little one could not have possibly been in a car seat. They were standing and holding onto the window. The car was out of sight before I could turn my own vehicle around to call in the situation (yep, I’m that person).
I’ve thought about that child several times since that day. Was this an unusual situation? Did they normally ride in the car seat? Was there even a car seat in the car? Were they with a babysitter or a parent? What would have happened to that baby if a tire blew out or if the car was rear-ended? It makes me shudder because I know that, in an instant, their little lives could change forever.
Car seat safety is a curious thing. Parents, babysitters, and grandparents will hold the hand of a child crossing a street, but complain bitterly about using a car seat. They say, “When I was a child, we rode without seats all the time…and even without seat belts. I turned out fine.” Of course, we know better now. We realize the significant impact that even a small bump has on a moving car and its occupants. Plus, we have tools for keeping children safe---car seats and seat belts. We know better and we ought to do better.
But using a car seat can feel inconvenient. I get it because I’m a mom to three children who, at one point, were in car seats all at the same time. Believe me, you haven’t lived until you have tried to put three toddlers into three different seats on a cold and rainy day. I know that there are days that putting children into a car seat can feel like a lot of trouble, especially when you are running late to an appointment or if a child is pitching a fit to NOT be put that seat. But it is better to be late for the appointment than to risk injury to a child. It is that fact that we must remember.
Over time, I’ve found that there are three things that stand in the way of using car seats:
No. 1: Tears and tantrums. Sometimes, children don’t like sitting in the car seat. Some kids can throw very impressive tantrums and it can feel easier to just give in and keep the peace. Tears and tantrums can stress out already stressed-out parents and baby-sitters. Even so, we must remember: Car seats are not optional. Using them is the law and enforcing their use is our responsibility as parents. We must make clear to anyone who keeps our children — car seats MUST be used. It matters not how you were raised or your time constraints.
Now, of course, this means nothing to infants. They have no concept of “laws” and, frankly, do not care about them. So if we are to keep our sanity while driving, we must think about ways of reducing those tears. You can work toward this by:
Knowing that tears will occur. Your child is just an infant or toddler. They cry about many things because they don’t have words or skill sets to deal with frustration.♦ Remember that it is OK if your child cries for the entire trip. Feel smug (at least as much as you can) because you are being the adult and keeping them safe.
♦ That being said, listening to tears and tantrums in a confined space is nerve-wracking. Sometimes, all you can do is to resolve to keep calm. Breathe deep, don’t yell, don’t lecture, and don’t hit. Enforce the rule (and this may mean cancelling a trip or pulling over to a safe place to put a child back into the seat).♦ As you are consistent in enforcing the rule about seats, you’ll likely see a reduction of tears.
♦ Be aware that tears are sometimes less about the car seat and more about the timing of the trip. As much as is possible, schedule trips for those times of day when your child is at their best. This isn’t always possible of course, but avoiding travel during meal times or nap times can go a long way toward having happier travelers.♦
♦ Praise your child for riding in the seat. Let them know that they are “big kids”.
♦ Have a special small stuffed toy or book that the child can hold only when using the seat.
♦ Play a special CD or sing songs together as you talk or make up games as you ride down the road.
♦ As a child gets older, you may want to use rewards for riding quietly in their seat. They can earn a gold star or points and then have a special activity with parent — a bowl of yogurt or the joy of reading a favorite book together.
No. 2: Lack of good information. While there is a variety of information floating around on the internet and among groups of friends, not all of that information is accurate. Take responsibility by educating yourself on the proper use of seats. Visit www.safekidsgeorgia.org/carseats/ for some great information. They recommend that parents follow these best practices:
♦ Keep children in rear-facing seats as long as possible;
♦ Select a car seat based on the age and size of your child and also consider one that best fits your vehicle seat type;♦
Read your car seat manufacturer’s instructions and check height and weight limits (not all car seats are equal);♦
♦ Read the vehicle manual to learn how to install the car seat using the seat belt or lower anchors and a tether, if available;♦
Keep your child in a car seat as long as the child fits within the manufacturer’s height and weight requirements♦
♦ Remember that children need to ride in a booster seat until they hit 4’9” and can properly wear a seat belt; and
♦ Keep your child in the back seat at least through age 12.
Another great local source of information is found at our own Rome City Police Department. They have a wonderfully informative and free class that walks through the proper way to install and use car seats. Call them to find out when their next class is scheduled. Attend a class, even if you think you know all there is to know about car seat safety. I promise, you’ll learn something new and feel more confident after attending.
No. 3: Cost. Car seats are expensive and if you are struggling to make ends meet, purchasing one can feel like breaking the bank. If you are having trouble affording a seat, reach out to a social service organization or the Rome City Police for a list of possible resources.
Convenient or not, car seat safety is our responsibility as parents and caregivers. Let’s work together so that we have many years of traveling together.