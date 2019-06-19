Have you ever needed to get from one place to another and realized that the route you have planned has a “Bridge Out”? Do you remember the massive fire that collapsed a bridge on Interstate 85 in Atlanta on the evening of March 30, 2017? After the 92-foot-long section collapsed, I-85 was closed to traffic for approximately two miles between its split with I-75 and the interchange with State Route 400. Three sections of northbound I-85 and three sections of southbound I-85 were replaced in 43 days at a cost of $15 million.
Maybe you say, “Yes, I remember that, but it doesn’t concern me! I don’t live in Atlanta, or travel to/from Atlanta.”
Consider this, what if the bridge and accompanying section of roadway had not been rebuilt? Would that have an impact on you? Yes. The interstate system is inextricably woven in the fabric of our lives for commerce and leisure.
Like it or not, we are all “connected” with one another. If the “bridges of life” (physical and relational) are not built, maintained and functioning, we all will suffer loss. It behooves us to seek to be connected in this life by bridging gaps that divide us from each other. Bridging divides is and has been an important and timely issue for our world, especially in the modern age of the 24/7 news cycle and the instant news feed of the World Wide Web.
Bridging the Racial Divide
A little background … Rome First UMC is a predominately white church located in the heart of Rome. About five years ago Rome First began to consider how to expand the “reach” of Rome First by examining the make-up of the surrounding community and asking “who is our neighbor?” That time of exploration and discernment led to the formation of SERVE ROME, a collaborative sharing of space and resources among the non-profit community in Rome. The Mission of SERVE ROME is to serve Rome by loving and welcoming ALL as partners in transformation.
About the same time as SERVE ROME began taking shape, One Community United began. The Mission of One Community United is to seek racial harmony and the melding of distinct and separate communities into a more united community. A community where peace and harmony prevail, and fear and mistrust are dispelled. One Community United seeks to be a source of information and outreach to our community through special events, dialogue and communications leading to improved relationships between communities and educational programs within communities. One Community United was started by the combined efforts of 22 people of various hues and colors, various ethnicities and faiths.
The founding members of One Community United made a commitment on that first day to grow our numbers, increase our reach into the Hispanic and the Indian population, and to reach out to non-Christian Romans as well. That founding group also committed that the organization would always be non-political and non-partisan in an acknowledgment that good people of all political persuasions must come together and work together if we are to become a united community, having bridged the divides which have traditionally separated blacks, whites and other ethnicities and groups into disparate and disconnected sub-groups within a community.
Rome First has partnered with One Community United to host 4 HUG Events — Hearts United Gatherings, over the last four years with the intent of inviting people to begin a conversation. The HUG Events drew nearly 3,000 people into the Wilder Center at Rome First and invited everyone to have crucial conversations. The conversations that have ensued have made a positive impact on our community. The motto for One Community United is “Let’s Talk.” And through ongoing monthly small group gatherings folks are invited to enter the conversation and come together to bridge the racial and other divides that can separate us.
One Community United is a SERVE ROME Partner and operates their office in the SERVE ROME Office Building. Together Rome First and One Community are opening doors and building bridges to invite all as partners in transformation.
In an effort to continue building bridges, there will be “cottage/house meetings” hosted around Rome during the month of August to hear from members of the community, listen to one another’s ideas and concerns and discern together the best path forward to address and answer the identified pressing and important issues that we now face or will face in the immediate future. We will discuss the relationship bridges that need to be established, built and maintained.
Hope you will be a part of actively “building bridges” in our community!