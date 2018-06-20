Bugs with benefits
In case you were concerned, I can report that the chigger population in the woods behind my house is alive and well-fed after my recent excursion.
My adorable foster dogs (Hansel & Gretel; still seeking their forever homes, by the way) are a constant source of adventure and antics, and my trip to the woods was courtesy of Hansel. His fear of storms and escape prowess led him to seek a safer place during a recent pop-up storm while I was not at home to help. A kind neighbor provided him a safe haven for a day or so until another neighbor could connect us.
Gretel and I were very concerned. The signs indicated he had gone into the woods, so I put her on a leash to head out and see if we could track him down. She did a great job of following his trail in two different directions, both laden with chigger habitat, but no sign of Hansel. Yeah.
If you’re my friend on social media, you may have noticed that this week is National Pollinator Week and the first anniversary of Rome becoming a Bee City USA. There are lots of fun and interesting ways to celebrate the pollinators that are critical to our food supply and plants. I am a strong proponent of the idea that every creature has its purpose and place in the circle of life that keeps our world happy and healthy and humming along.
However, there is nothing like an impactful encounter with a menacing species to make you wonder, “Is there really a purpose to every single one of these pesky things?” I mean, are chiggers really good for anything?
I can’t find any indication that they provide anything other than itchy welts, fodder for old wives’ tales and food for the bugs that eat them (I’ll get back to this nonsense in a minute). Just think about how much nail polish has been wasted over the years in an attempt to suffocate the proverbial insect embedded under our skin? Of course that isn’t true, but we have all applied a coat or two in hopes of finding relief. The chigger bite actually comes from the mite larvae seeking a little blood for nourishment. The terrible welts are one of my least favorite things to deal with, so I really wanted to find some redeeming quality in this tiny offending insect, but my search was for naught.
I have a list of bugs that seem to have no redeeming qualities. Mosquitoes, yellow jackets, fleas, flies and ticks all come to mind, and I thought I would research these and see if they, too, are truly purely pesky. If you hate these bugs as much as I do, you may just want to keep your head buried in the bug-free sand and stop reading now; you’re not going to like where this is going.
We natural-world thinkers love to point out that every critter is eaten by another critter that may have some important role up the food chain that is critical to something that we love. “It’s the circle of life” and all of that. So yes, every one of the pests I mentioned provides this “benefit,” but beyond that? You’ll be surprised.
Did you know that mosquitoes actually pollinate? There are 3,500-4,000 different species of mosquitoes in the world, and less than 100 of them transmit all of the terrible diseases we hear about around the world. Could we stand to figure out how to eliminate some of those? Yes, but not all mosquitoes are bad; in fact the vast majority is mostly good.
Yellow jackets are probably my most hated insect and I truly believed they held no benefit. Now that my daughter is a Georgia Tech student, “Go, Jackets!” has become a part of my vocabulary, even though it was not a comfortable thought. Guess what? I have now learned that yellow jackets are good for your garden because they hunt and kill a lot of the insects that wreak havoc on our vegetables. Yellow jackets eat protein (we hate what they can do to a beehive) so they are attracted to eating many species of insects, many of which can do great damage in our gardens. Go, Jackets!
Fleas are terrible. But, they apparently help break down organic matter in the wild, which needs to happen, so I guess you could also say, “Go, Fleas!” No, I can’t do that, but I guess they’re okay.
Flies are fascinating. We hate the house and horse versions, but there are many other species that are very important pollinators in the world. In fact, flies are the third most prevalent pollinator behind bees and certain kinds of wasps. Flies also kill some other pesky insects and are excellent scavengers and recyclers, so “Go, Flies!”
Ticks, yuck! The only good thing I can find reported about ticks is that they are hosts to numerous viruses, bacteria and parasites that help control the population of their hosts. I really can’t cheer for that characteristic, but I suppose it is an important contribution to that circle of life that keeps coming up.
Have I convinced you that even the bad bugs can be good, yet? It feels like a stretch, but if we can find a bit of appreciation for all bugs, maybe we could curb our dependence on the control methods that often have a negative impact on the “good” bugs. Honeybees are decreasing in population at an alarming rate of 44 percent per year. As the poster child for the many pollinators that we rely on for food and flowers and plants, bees can teach us that we need to learn a new relationship with our pests so that we might keep the world safe for our friends. Let’s “bee good stewards” and say, “Go, Bugs!”
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.