"Bringing in the weeds, Bringing in the weeds, We shall come rejoicing, Bringing in the weeds.”
I wrote in the spring about my plans to reserve a garden bed in the South Rome Community Garden. When it came time to pick out a bed, I was so excited about the possibilities that I couldn’t resist reserving two. As I ran through the list of all the seeds I had gotten at the Chieftain’s Museum Seed Swap and bought from the Baker Creek seed catalog there was clearly no way I could get by with less than two beds, and those were going to be packed.
I imagined a veritable Mecca of produce and flowers; the eighth Wonder of the World, I was sure. Just wait. I haven’t been able to grow very much in my yard in years, it has way too much shade. I enjoy the shady haven, but have always wished for the chance to put hand to soil and nurture to fruition a bounteous harvest worthy of a frontier woman with eight children. Nine, even. Years ago I was winning red and blue ribbons at the County Fair for my canned tomatoes and such. I knew it was time for me to get back on track. Or tract, as the case may be.
I’m not sure how long my two new beds were vacant before I took them over. I knew they were low in soil and high in weeds, but I was a budding frontier woman, that wasn’t going to be a problem. I, and my friends who were kind enough to help me, pulled weeds, lugged soil, laid newspaper, lugged more soil, pulled more weeds and finally realized I had to just do it. It was way past time to get my plants in the ground. I had started my seeds on the kitchen counter with a grow light and a heating pad. I had watered them diligently and watched as they slowly grew into the tiny plants that I was able to finally place in my not quite adequate plots. It was far from a Mecca to behold. It was really quite pitiful.
Have I yet revealed to you all that I tend to bite off more than I can chew? That I frequently over-commit in my zeal for making great things happen? Well, I do, and this spring has been no different from the many before it. I have piled way too many tasks on my plate and, over the last few weeks in particular, time in the garden has been nearly impossible. But as it turns out, I’m not half bad at growing a few things, Cynodon dactylon being top of the list. This perennial plant of the family Poaceae, is native to the Mediterranean region and is often used in warm regions around the world to create some of the most prestigious lawns, pastures and golf courses.
Yep, my Mecca is a hot bed of Bermuda grass, sprinkled with some well-intended plants that are doing far better than they should be, given their struggle. Thanks to rain and a very kind garden neighbor who has occasionally felt sorry for them and watered them, my placed plants are surviving. (Don’t get me started on how amazing his beds look. Sigh.) I even found a few zucchinis and a beautiful banana pepper hidden among the weeds, lovely gifts for a less than attentive steward. I’m not worthy. This past week I committed to getting in the garden early in the morning as often as I could to take back control of the situation. My daughter and I have pulled and pulled and pulled on Bermuda grass. I’m pretty sure that was what her first year at the Georgia Institute of Technology was preparing her for, pulling an endless crop of grass from her mother’s garden beds. Have you ever dealt with this stuff? It is literally never ending. You get excited when you feel you have gotten any of the roots, but you’ve never gotten all of them. There is always that snap that assures you that just below the surface a network of roots is flourishing, waiting for you to walk off for ten minutes or so, preparing to burst forth with another endless and segmented runner to the ends of the earth.
As we have carefully and methodically pulled the offending weeds, I have experienced tremendous joy each time I clear the area around a fragile and beautiful and blooming plant that is intent, in spite of me, on bearing fruit. I’ve been amazed to find that many of those pitiful seedlings that I thought would surely never survive are plugging along, pushing through the noise, finding a way to continue their noble growth. Can you imagine being so singularly focused? We humans are surrounded by an endless and far-reaching network of noise everyday and, speaking for myself, I can say that I am not nearly as successful as my plants at pushing past the clutter and staying true and steady on my course. As much more complex creatures than plants, choosing which are the weeds in the noise around us is no easy task. We have many distractions, not always bad ones, and it is hard to remember which to avoid and which to nurture.
My garden beds are far from the Mecca I originally envisioned, but they are wonderful reminders of how to flourish in spite of difficult circumstances; of how to push past the weeds to stay true to your intentions; and of the importance of time and nurture spent toward achieving your goals. I found this lovely sentiment from Rajneesh, an Indian spiritual leader:
“Your mind is a garden, your thoughts are the seeds. You can grow flowers, or you can grow weeds.” May our gardens bloom well; bearing well-intentioned fruits of well-placed labor with well-controlled weeds.