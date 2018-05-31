Bravery under fire: West Point Graduate Capt. Charles Dashiell Harris
MEMORIAL DAY. Monday, May 28, 2018. We honored those who gave the supreme sacrifice in defense of this great nation of ours. Veterans such as World War I combat veteran Capt. Charles Dashiell Harris. Killed in France, Oct. 20, 1918, at 21 years of age, he was the only member of his family to serve on a WW I battlefield.
The son of Major General Peter Charles Harris, of Cedartown, Capt. Harris was born at Fort Niagra Falls, New York, Jan. 25, 1897. Educated in the public schools of Washington D.C., he graduated from Columbia Preparatory School in Washington, D.C.
FIFTH IN HIS CLASS AT WEST POINT: In June, 1914, he entered the United States Military Academy. As a West Point cadet, young Harris was exceptionally popular. He was a member of the class of 1918, but the date of graduation was advanced due to the impending American involvement in World War I. One of the youngest graduates in his class, he graduated Aug. 30, 1917, fifth in his class.
TRENCHES…BARBED WIRE…INTENSE MACHINE GUN FIRE: Assigned to the 6th U.S. Engineers, Washington D.C., Capt. Harris was part of the 3rd Infantry Division. At 7 a.m., on the morning of Oct. 20, 1918, Company B and two other companies of the 6th Engineers went behind an infantry regiment carrying barbed wire and tools with which to wire Clair-Chenes Woods in France should the infantry regiment succeed in driving the Germans from that position.
The trenches occupied by Capt. Harris’ company were directly in front of the city of Amiens. Machine gun fire was intense and Capt. Harris, the senior engineer officer present, led two companies through barbed wire, in an attack on machine gun nests in Clair-Chenes Woods.
Harris and his men captured two machine guns and three German prisoners. Noting the Germans were forming a counter attack, and not having with him a sufficient number of men to operate both the captured guns, Capt. Harris himself took one of them, moved it across an open space in order to get a clear field of fire. Capt. Harris was operating it against the enemy when he was shot through the left lung.
Captured by German forces, he was taken to an aid station where he died. The Germans respectfully buried Capt. Harris and properly marked his grave. He was later removed to lie in his family plot in Princeton, New Jersey, and posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Medal.
INITIATIVE AND BRAVERY: In a field, beside a dirt road near the village of Cunel, France, stands a monument that was originally placed in the woods nearby:
“In This Trench Captain Charles Dashiell Harris, 6th Engineers, United States Army, Met His Death, While Leading the Attack, That Drove the Germans From Clair-Chenes Woods. October 20, 1918. Aged 21 Years. He Was Awarded The Distinguished Service Cross [medal illustrated] His Initiative and Bravery Were an Inspiration to His Men.”
Annually, the people of this small French village have a ceremony, at the monument, in memory of Capt. Harris. This year is the 100th anniversary of this battle and, in October, some of Capt. Harris’ family members will attend the ceremony in France.
100 YEARS AGO THIS YEAR, WORLD WAR I ENDED. Capt. Harris' own company was in action against the enemy, either as engineers or as infantry, almost continuously from the 21st of March, 1918, until his death on Oct. 20, 1918.
His first thought was for the comfort and welfare of his men. Cool under fire, his mere presence enabled his men to effectively complete many dangerous tasks.
On Memorial Day we honor Capt. Harris, and all our American veterans who lost their lives in service to this country. Thank you, veterans for your service. Freedom is not free!
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal and welcomes your email to her at pamtwalker@gmail.com.