Brain drops: Thoughts from a wandering mind
While driving to work I had a reminder why we really should obey the speed limits along our more rural roads. Our neighbor’s dogs were hanging out in the road again. While the bigger one had sense enough to move to the side when she saw me coming, the tiny one — who simply can not be out-bluffed — stood his ground in the middle of the lane, staring at me defiantly while I maneuvered past. The rest of the way down the road I flashed my lights at oncoming traffic, in hopes the well-known signal for “police” would work to slow down the speeders before they reached the blind curve that the dogs like to hang out on.
It ran through my mind once again that — whether you’re an animal lover or you just prefer not to damage your car — you probably should take heed of the speed limits on our county roads, as they are full of blind spots — sharp curves, woods, hills, and so on. And besides dogs, our roads are frequented by deer, opossums, woodchucks, cats, turkeys, rabbits, ducks (in Lindale), chickens (my other neighbors have feel-free-to-range chickens) and even an occasional armadillo.
While working on Roman Record wreck reports for years, I was struck by how many bad wrecks I saw caused by people swerving to miss one of these creatures in the road. Some can’t be avoided, the deer (or turkey, in my case) run out of the woods or brush before one has time to react. But I strongly suspect following the posted speed would definitely help with having time to react.
♦ ♦ ♦
With the increase of trees falling on power lines — whether stormy or not — it seems like a good time to remind people of how to handle a traffic signal that is out or just partially functioning. Or at least that’s what I thought as I drove home in the pitch black dark a few weeks ago after a storm and came across an intersection where no one seemed to know what to do. So I looked up the Georgia’s Drivers Manual online to refresh my memory:
When a traffic signal is dark, then the intersection should be treated as if a stop sign is posted for all directions. Drivers should come to a full stop, then proceed in the order of which vehicle arrived first. If two to three arrive at the same time, the vehicle on the right is to go first. The manual doesn’t say what to do if four arrive at the same moment, but I remember my driver’s ed coach saying that’s when it’s time to establish eye contact, use hand signals and be polite.
If the signals are flashing, then traffic approaching the red flashing side comes to a full stop, while traffic approaching a yellow flashing signal should proceed — heed this — with caution.
Amy Knowles is the night editor and editorial content page manager for Rome News-Tribune.