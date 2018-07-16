Brain drops: Thoughts from a wandering mind
A few weekends ago while I was working in the newsroom, the scanner became abuzz with dispatchers sending police and EMTs to an emergency involving a young child seriously injured in a tragic incident.
Information was being pulled piece-meal from the caller to 911 and then passed on to the responders en route, then back again in a quick, terse and efficient manner.
“The child is purple,” one dispatcher relayed.
“Someone is performing CPR,” stated another.
“The house is right after the intersection with (X) street, on the right.”
The location was several miles from town, but responders arrived at the rural residence very quickly.
While the EMTs were working on the child, preparing to transport him to the nearest hospital, we could hear police organizing rolling road blocks between the location and the hospital in order to get the child medical help as soon as possible. Each officer acknowledged his or her location as they reached each intersection, and when the EMT’s were ready to move the child, the road blocks immediately went up.
As the ambulance was en route, the chilling words came over the scanner, “CPR in progress ... full drowning.”
But not a moment was wasted as the crew sped to the hospital.
It was an impressive display of organization and teamwork at a time when it was most urgently needed.
After years of working in the newsroom, and hearing and seeing what our first responders have to deal with on a day-to-day basis, I have developed quite a respect for our first responders here in Floyd County. But it’s at times like the one just illustrated that I actually am in awe.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Sunday’s Roman Life page, a program by the Rome Police Department to work with pastors and other church leadership on providing security for their churches was featured. In today’s Rome News-Tribune, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is announcing its partnership with non-profits and local organizations to provide a church security training class of its own.
I have to say the fact that there seems to be a need to train pastors and parishioners on how to stay safe in their houses of worship is very unnerving. I remember as a child that the only place I felt as safe as I did in my own home was in my own church. So I am very grateful that our men and women in blue (or black or khaki) are taking their job of protecting the public very seriously.
Amy Knowles is the night editor and editorial content page manager for Rome News-Tribune.