Brain drops: Back to school means be aware
Floyd County Schools started back Thursday with the heavy rains putting a bit of a damper on Cave Spring student’s first day with an early dismissal, but all ended well. Rome City School students start back to school today. Please be aware of buses stopping to load or unload students in the morning and afternoons.
For people new to the area, Rome City Schools uses the same buses for around town transit as they do for school children. This means that rather than watching for the classic yellow school buses, one should keep an eye out for the white Rome Transit Department buses making stops, with students crossing the roads back and forth to load and unload. These buses do not have the same arms that swing out or the little stop sign on the side the bus driver can deploy to warn traffic as the regular buses do. So it’s up to you to stop — in both directions — when you see one of these buses stop to pick up or drop off kids.
Please be watchful and be patient so every child can make it home safely.
Amy Knowles is the editorial page content manager and night editor at Rome News-Tribune. She may be contacted at AKnowles@RN-T.com.