Backstage glamour
Ah, the glamour of show biz! Not really.
Backstage areas at concert halls, opera houses, theatres and film and television sets are a mixed bag. A continuing question among performers is always, “Where’s the glamour?”
In 1980 I was named an Apprentice Artist at the famous Santa Fe Opera. Over its considerable operatic history this company hosted composers as famous as Igor Stravinsky and offered productions regularly reviewed by The New Yorker and The New York Times. Upon arriving at the storied “ranch” I remember being impressed by the well-maintained grounds and the New Mexican-style rehearsal buildings.
Backstage? Ah yes, one could describe it as early 20th century cement block. Monochromatic. Bare light bulbs. Heck, you could clean the entire area with a fire hose and the place would be no worse for wear.
I recently acted a nice, small part on a major television series filmed here in New Mexico. I made my temporary show biz home in a mini-trailer that featured a small sink, bench seating/napping and, well, not much else. The gathering area on a film/television set is called base camp, and everything is designed much like a military camp in that it can be moved and quickly reconstructed miles away. The food and treats were delicious and the crew was more than welcoming on this particular show. Glamorous? Not yet. Dusty and hot? Some for everyone!
Earlier this winter I served in the art and camera departments for a feature film and our base camp sat conveniently adjacent to the filming area. Brutally cold weather sent the actors into RVs with heat, while the crew gathered around propane heaters near the filming area. The nice folks at craft services kept the coffee pot going all day long, and the breakfast burritos were delicious. The all-night shoots were brutal. This film shoot offered equal opportunity physical suffering.
Most recently I was honored to return to the Rome City Auditorium to perform the narration of “Peter and the Wolf” with The Rome Symphony Orchestra. I had not been in the auditorium since its backstage redo and wowza, what a magnificent job. The dressing room was one of the nicest in my career, with designer lighting, ample storage space and a pleasing natural wood design that would be the envy of concert halls everywhere. Bravo, City of Rome, you done good!
Glamour? Pretty close, I say!
One of my favorite backstage areas is tucked way behind the altar at Wells Cathedral in Somerset, England. This ancient space is a marvel of design and construct. As a soloist, I joined my colleagues deep in the bowels of the famous church and felt as if I had entered a portal to ancient times. The vestments of storied clergy were displayed on medieval structures. Inspiration came easy in such a setting. Glamorous? Better than.
Georgia is home to one of the finest concert halls in the land. Spivey Hall sits proudly at the center of Clayton State University in Morrow, Georgia. The acoustics of the small space make it one of the best places to sing or play in the land. The organ and piano resources are top notch, and the staff goes about its work with a high sense of professionalism. It was a privilege to lead a number of concerts by Berry College’s Berry Singers there, and it was always a splendid music-making affair.
The conductor’s dressing room at Spivey Hall is exquisite. It features tasteful artwork, classy furniture and elegant fittings. There is actually a divan in the center of the room.
Divan is defined as “a long low sofa without a back or arms, typically placed against a wall.” I would add, usually a sitting space for a “diva or divo.”
The first time I entered the Spivey dressing room, my jaw dropped. I had never been in such a glamorous backstage space. The concert hall is a step away, and one feels like a cast member of an MGM musical. Glamour? Ten out of ten.
Perhaps one of the most glamorous spaces I’ve ever performed is the Holborne Museum in Bath, England. My English agent, Anthony Goodchild, booked me there for a recital, and I was so lucky to have Roman Wanda Cantrell, the talented organist at St. Peter’s Church, as my top-notch accompanist.
How could one not perform at one’s best surrounded by stunning Gainsborough paintings? Wanda’s instrument of the day was a Steinway concert grand once owned by Rachmaninoff himself.
Midway through our rehearsal, I became a bit parched. At the door, a formally attired assistant stood. I approached him timidly and asked where I might get some water. He indicated that I should wait.
Moments later, he walked in with my water in a crystal glass sitting on a silver tray. Best. Water. Ever.
I say glamour is where you find it. Whether on a dusty film set near an abandoned warehouse or in a world-class museum, a performer seeks his/her dramatic truth to the best of one’s abilities no matter the setting. It’s nice to get water in a decent glass, however.
Former Roman Harry Musselwhite is the author of “Martin the Guitar” and is an award-winning filmmaker.