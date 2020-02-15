I walked down the hallway leading to my office/studio at University of New Mexico this morning and paused to absorb a cacophony of sounds. My next-door neighbor, one of America’s true tuba virtuosos, was hammering out Wagnerian excerpts with a talented student.
Just beyond my doorway to the west, the sound of flute arpeggios wafted into the hallway.
In my short time at UNM, we three neighbors bonded, for we quickly discovered that we share degrees from The Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University.
Behind me a pianist blazed through a cadenza from George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” I don’t know if it was a student or professor, but I silently acknowledged master playing.
I opened the door and greeted my very nice concert-sized Steinway piano. It’s a beautiful instrument and, frankly, way over my pay scale as a piano player.
I thought my days of “slaving over a hot piano” were over. I intended to work after my retirement from the music department at Rome’s Berry College primarily in the areas of film, television and writing. In fact, that is exactly what I’ve been doing since moving to The Land of Enchantment.
I declared my singing and teaching-of-singing days to be over.
“Not so fast,” said Dr. Kristin Ditlow Yuan and fate.
I auditioned on a whim for Opera Southwest, the professional opera company located in Albuquerque, and the accompanist was the aforementioned Dr. Ditlow.
We shared coffee, and soon shared the concert stage performing works with Dr. Ditlow’s Baroque performance ensemble called “Antigua Y Moderna.” She is a masterful conductor, pianist, and accompanist, and her husband John Yuan is a splendid violinist. I will be joining Opera Southwest this upcoming October in a production of one of my favorite operas, Debussy’s “Pelleas et Melisande.”
Truth be told, I have not given up the voice-teaching ghost either. I teach popular jazz vocalist Greg Robbins via Skype from my New Mexico studio to his apartment in New York City. I also teach an accomplished film and television actor who lives in Albuquerque. Yes, you’ve seen him on the screen.
However, it was to my great surprise when I received a phone call from the chair of the University of New Mexico School of Music. We had coffee. He made me an offer I couldn’t refuse, and now, year 2020, I’m back working with singers on the university level.
The UNM Music Department has blessed me with advanced students, both undergraduate and graduate. They are hungry to learn and lessons are spirited, energized, and mutually beneficial. The singers bring outstanding accompanists to their lessons, so the artistic level is in a continual state of growth and healthy vocal exploration.
These students seem so mature. Many of them smile and shake my hand in respect at the end of the lessons. The young singers tend to dress nicely and the women in particular take pains to present a professional image.
I missed the energy and presence of a college/university campus. At today’s end, there was a pretty nice snowstorm blowing in the plaza I cross to a parking garage. In the plaza a student group had set up two tables and were offering free hot chocolate. I looked but could not see any signs affiliating the group with political or theological purposes. They just smiled, called out to strangers, and offered their relief from the cold.
The music building at UNM sits across from a very nice student center. They have several chain restaurants, and my lunch choices range from burgers to Chinese, to pizza.
I ran into an offering the other afternoon that took me by surprise.
In addition to all the food and coffee choices, an open doorway revealed a sight that I don’t think I’ll ever see at my beloved Berry College.
There, open at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, was a welcoming beer pub. There was a bartender, several brews on tap, and a few students and older folks enjoying a glass.
Now readers, I know what you are thinking. I had four more lessons that day, and I am pleased to report that they were offered at the height of sobriety. I assume the same for my students.
I’m “back in the saddle again.” I am certain my beloved and famous voice teacher is smiling down from the opera house in heaven, for she knows how I honor the legacy she provided.
I’m tired upon returning to Rancho Musselwhite. But it’s a good tired. March on!