We are still a week away from the first day of winter but the weather long ago decided that we needed to chill ... a lot.
Most of us have marveled at how quickly we went from unseasonably hot to unseasonably cold temperatures and the shift already has me leaning towards my most favorite thing to consider for the winter: hibernation.
Have you ever wished that we mammals did what many others do, take a nice long winter’s nap to recharge from the energy spent the rest of the year? The fall season is a particularly busy time of year for me, and the holidays are their own version of frantic flurries; and in our family, January ushers in a continuation of the party as my mom and I both celebrate our birthdays on Jan. 4, and my daughter’s on the epiphany that is Jan. 6.
No wonder turning off the “open” sign sounds like such a good idea! Of course, I’m not the only one burning the candle at both ends; we are all over-committed and under-rested these days. It always leaves me wondering why we humans don’t just give in, rest up and slow down through the winter like so many other critters do.
We used to, sort of. During medieval times, people in Europe were known to practice some form of hibernation, piled together in beds to conserve energy or holed up with their livestock (can you imagine?). The British Medical Journal reported that, a century ago, peasants in the Pskov region of Russia practiced something they called “lotska” in which they would sleep half the year, getting up once a day to consume a small amount of bread and ale and take turns fueling the fire that was keeping them warm.
Hibernation isn’t really about sleep, it is mostly about slowing down the metabolism to conserve energy and reduce the need for sustenance. This was not a bad plan in less-modern times with very primitive ability to store food and warm living spaces.
Some critters do something similar to hibernation during drought periods in hot, dry climates. Have you ever heard of the Sonoran toads that hibernate through most of the year and come out to feed and reproduce during the rainy summer season?
As beekeepers, my friends and I are acutely aware of the importance of cold days through winter to keep honey bees securely in their form of hibernation. When we have those lovely spring-like days that winter-hating folk are so fond of, we beekeepers must pay close attention to whether it is warm enough to prompt the bees to forage.
The search for food is an instinct that is easily triggered by rising temperatures, which is supposed to mean that flowers are blooming and providing the nectar and pollen they industriously collect once spring arrives. If a warm trend is out of season, it will send bees out on a fruitless journey which, in turn, causes them to eat more of their winter stores to fuel the excelled activity. If we aren’t careful, the bees will starve themselves to death by finishing off their food supply before the nectar is available to replenish it.
When the weather stays cold, bees and other hibernating critters essentially turn down their internal pilot light, slowing the metabolism to allow them to survive on very little food. Can you imagine following our holiday over-consumption with several months of napping with very little food intake?
“Sorry boss, I won’t be in for the next several months, I’m dieting and resting.”
What would it be like if “overworked AND underpaid” turned into “underpaid BUT also underworked”? Obviously, there are so many things about modern society that would not allow for such craziness, but if we could do it, would you?
There is so much research that shows the importance of rest and rejuvenation for good health, but in more recent years scientists have been discovering the benefit of literally putting the body and mind into a hibernating state. Induced hibernation has been studied for use in space travel, and medically-induced comas are a fairly common treatment for brain injury that slows down the body and mind to allow for healing.
So, could we use a break in the winter months when outdoor activities are less than desirable? I think so.
My cats have been trying to coax me into afternoon naps for years, and my dogs would love it if I said “no” a little more to my human companions and stayed home to be at their beck and call. If only cat naps and puppy play paid the bills, and if only everything we filled our busy days with was actually accounting to the bottom line.
Turns out a freelancer such as myself, Madeleine Dore, did an experiment where she turned down all social activities for 31 days to see if it made her more productive. While she first found her FOMO (fear of missing out) to be just as distracting as the activity itself, she eventually settled into the time alone and found that it really did allow her to get into deeper cognitive process and creativity.
“While I found more time to work, I also noticed a change in my overall health and wellbeing. I found myself cooking more at home, doing daily exercise, getting to bed earlier each night, reading, and relishing moments of rest and boredom throughout the day,” Dore said.
Could it be that the modern version of hibernation is simply disconnecting from the high-energy pace of a social life and turning towards a slower pace at home?
I’ve been scaling back my activities over the last year, but those who know me can barely tell it. I think I am going to use this winter as a time to settle in and take stock, so don’t be surprised if you ask me to do something and I simply reply, “But, baby, it’s cold outside.”