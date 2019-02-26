It’s another installment of Yard Sale Gems.
These are actual listings on local and nearby online yard sale sites.
Now as in the past there’s a disclaimer: many of these are simply typos. They’re funny but could just be from someone accidentally pressing the wrong letter on their keyboard. I realize that. However, some of them can’t be chalked up to just a typo. Some are obviously the result of people simply not knowing how to spell an item or what an item is called.
To that I say, if you’re unsure of how something is spelled or what it’s called, just look it up. You’re trying to sell this item on a public forum. The least you could do is Google it first.
But before we get to the list, let me say that when I do these, I don’t include anyone’s names because I’m not making fun of the person as much as I’m making fun of the error. Also, these are 100 percent actual, honest-to-goodness listings on local and area yard sale sites that I’ve found or that other people have found and sent to me and I’ve verified that they’re real.
- Automon, $10, Calhoun. This is the first time I’ve seen “ottoman” spelled this way. But it’s not the first time I’ve seen it misspelled on yard sale posts. I’ve also seen “auto man” and “attamun.”
- Strained glass lamp, $25, Rome. This is one of those were I’m 99 percent sure the person just inadvertently added an “R” to STAINED but there’s that one percent of me that hopes whoever posted this actually thinks it’s called strained glass. Like the glass was really pushed to its limits to get those colors out of it.
- Coats for Sell, $15, Cave Spring. This error comes up a hundred times a day on the yard sale sites all over the place. Once again, an item is for SALE. The store is having a SALE. Do you have something to SELL? Please SELL this to me item. See the difference?
- Rod iron decorative stand, $10, Rockmart and Black rodiron foyer chandelier, $30, Rome. This is another one that pops up more often that I care to count. It’s one of those where people just spell it the way they pronounce it. It’s WROUGHT IRON. My buddy Jimbo says his sister who lives in Buckhead sees a TON of rod iron items on her yard sale site. So if you’re looking for rod iron, go to Buckhead. Apparently there’s a bunch of it there. I would say that ROD IRON is just as prevalent as CHESTER DRAWERS (chest of drawers) and SLAY BEDS (sleigh beds).
- Antic ashtray, $40, Calhoun. Never seen ANTIQUE spelled this way.
- Chicken pins, $60, Calhoun. This is another one of those where the person just spelled it the way they say it. The items they were selling were chicken PENS, enclosures made to house chickens. But I think we all, from time to time, have those words that we spell just the way we say them. I have a friend who writes “I would OF gone” when he means “I would HAVE gone.” He just writes it the way he says it.
- Dinning table with chairs, $80, Cartersville. It’s DINING.
- Pitcher, $30, Rome. Nothing odd about this one, right? Someone’s selling a pitcher for $30. Only it was NOT a pitcher (a container for holding liquid). It was a framed painting — a PICTURE.
- Steal case antique desk, $20, Adairsville. They meant Steelcase.
This leads me to a common phrase used on the yard sale sites (and in everyday conversation) that I can’t seem to figure out.
Maybe y’all can help me.
I’ve heard people use the term bedroom SUITE (pronounced sweet) as well as bedroom SUIT (pronounced soot). I have to admit that I don’t know which is right. I’ve heard both used and I try to avoid the phrase because I don’t know which is correct. So for the purposes of this column I decided to do some online research. Now this is NOT the definitive answer, but all the reputable sites I found (such as major furniture makers, stores and décor sites) used bedroom SUITE. But I know a LOT of people say SUIT, like a suit of clothes.
It may be that both are right. I just would like to know for sure if there is a right way and wrong way or if the words can be used interchangeably. Like how you can use FLUTIST and FLAUTIST for someone who plays the flute. Or how CRAPE Myrtle and CREPE Myrtle are somehow both correct.
Or it may be that many of us have heard and been saying the wrong thing all our lives and that’s why it sounds correct when we hear it.
So if you know for sure which is right and which is wrong, or if both are right, please let me know.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune