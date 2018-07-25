As the water slowly warms
Don’t you hate it when you hear some story or analogy that really strikes you so you quote it all the time, using it to justify some theological point, only to learn after a little bit of research that it isn’t even exactly true? Yeah, I hate it when that happens. That just happened to me, but it is partially true, so I’m using it anyway.
Mine is the story of frogs in hot water. Maybe you’ve heard that if you put a frog into boiling water it will jump out immediately and survive, but that if you put a frog in cool water and slowly heat it, it will stay in the water, slowly acclimating to the temperature shift until it gets hot enough to kill it. I use that analogy all the time to demonstrate the way that we accept change that is more gradual though ill-fated, versus a catastrophic and monumental shift. But a quick look at Wikipedia revealed that most scientists say the frog story isn’t true, though some say that heating the water slowly enough will, in fact, cause the frog to stay until death. In a funny debunking analysis of the concept in Fast Company magazine years ago, Professor Doug Melton of the Harvard University Biology Department made an excellent point, saying, “If you put a frog in boiling water, it won’t jump out. It will die. If you put it in cold water, it will jump before it gets hot — they don’t sit still for you.” So, I guess the frogs are of no help to me in proving today’s point, but I’ll talk about my theory, anyway.
This analogy came to mind after a string of car issues that I had a while back. I drive an older model Honda Element that I bought used, specifically for its rare manual transmission. I had never heard of a manual Element and I was excited to find it. A while back it started having trouble cranking. I would turn the key and the ignition switch would buzz but not turn over. It felt to me that if I pressed harder on the clutch it would start on the second crank, so when I took it to the mechanic I didn’t tell them it won’t start, I told them the clutch needs to be tightened. Funny thing, I was wrong. After the repair, it still wouldn’t crank on the first try so I just kept on cranking it, however many times it took. I got used to it, like that slowly warming water. I finally had a few times that I was afraid it wasn’t going to start at all, so I took it back to the shop and showed him what it was doing. His obvious solution was to replace the ignition switch. Isn’t it interesting how having all the information can help solve a problem? After the repair, it took me a while to get used to the car starting the first time I cranked it. How crazy was that? The water had slowly warmed, and I just kept on swimming in it, nearly to the point of the car dying, when the solution was really quite simple.
Unlike frogs, we humans have some pretty complex response to issues of change that fit into three basic categories including non-active, reactive or proactive.
The non-active response is to decide to pretend the problem doesn’t exist so we don’t have to deal with it. Once the first repair didn’t work, this was my second response to the progressive failure of the car to start. I thought I had figured it out, and on realizing I hadn’t, I chose to ignore it and just live with the symptom. I just let the water keep right on warming.
The reactive responder goes in the opposite direction, thinking they need to fix the problem quickly before something catastrophic happens. I first decided what needed to happen and, BAM! off to the mechanic I went with the solution in hand, except I was wrong.
As you can probably already tell, the third response is the one that is just right (Goldilocks had it figured out), the proactive one. This person notices the problem and starts planning for the solution, researching the symptoms, talking to the mechanic about what it might be, budgeting for the work once it has been determined, etc. If I had gone to the mechanic explaining all of the symptoms in the first place and asking for their trained insight, I would never have ended up in fear of the car not starting, because we would have gotten it right the first time.
Where are other areas that we can use the understanding of these different responses to change? I can often recognize these variables in the way we deal with political issues. The non-active responder who doesn’t want to understand it all and simply hopes it goes away without having an impact on them. The reactive responder who decides what the answer is with a knee-jerk conclusion that doesn’t necessarily consider all of the facets of the issue. And the proactive responder, who reads, discusses, ponders and works to find the most informed response to the situation, well on the way to solution. No matter how you see the world right now there is, most likely, some form of slowly warming water in your horizon. It can be exhausting considering all of the big picture issues we should be aware of and trying to understand. Being mindful of our response patterns can help us find better resolution and avoid getting burned, or boiled alive, as the case may be. Let’s all be careful out there and jump when it’s called for.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.