A pregnant pause is sure to follow that question, if asked in the wrong context. We all know someone who has either asked or been asked a mislaid question about a pending birth. Awkward! A friend of mine was once stopped by a gentleman at a convenience store and asked if she was getting pickles to go with that ice cream she was buying. Unfortunately, it was a good year or so after her third child was born. Not only was she not expecting at the moment, she was not expecting to ever be expecting again, so she most certainly was not expecting to ever get a question like that again. Needless to say, the ice cream lost its charm for her after that encounter, pickles or not.
Thankfully, in any other context, expecting that people are expecting things is perfectly normal. When you are driving down the road, you expect that people will maintain their lane, not pull out in front of you, not slam on their brakes without warning, and you can assume they are expecting the same things of you. When you are in the store you expect that no one will grab items from your cart or cut in front of you at the checkout and they expect the same of you.
Some expectations are reasonable and generally honored, which is part of what makes us a civilized society made up of mostly good human beings who respect each other and of whom certain basic behaviors can be expected. Thankfully most of us can be trusted to not randomly try to kill someone, for example. But there is always the possibility that someone will fail to meet our expectations. William Shakespeare supposedly said (though methinks it is falsely attributed) that, “Expectation is the root of all heartache.” It’s kind of hard to argue with that, given that I’m having a hard time coming up with an example where heartache isn’t caused by disappointment as things go differently than expected. When we fall madly in love with someone and they say they are madly in love back, we expect that things will continue in the same direction for both sides. The heartache appears when one side takes a different turn, leaving the other wondering why their expectations were not met.
In an article about the psychology of expectations in Psychology Today magazine, it is noted that developmental psychologist Jean Piaget believed that children practice something called “magical thinking” in which they believe that they have the ability to make things happen just by thinking them. Piaget believed that children grew out of this habit around age seven but, more recently, psychologists have determined that many adults are still drawn to this belief. The popularity of the “Law of Attraction” is an example that is noted in the article, the belief that by simply thinking something to be true it can become true. I do believe that there is power in our intentions and in our thoughts. You don’t get to be a millionaire by believing that you can’t, after all. If you don’t expect it is possible, you would put no effort towards it, now would you? To believe that you can become a millionaire simply by deciding you want to be one, however, is surely a bit of magical thinking. It certainly hasn’t yet worked for me, though I’m holding out hope, but I’ll continue to put some actual effort towards my goals, too, just to be safe.
Some expectations we are prone to are things we have no ability to predict, but can’t help but assume and, therefore, be disappointed when they don’t come true. One I’ve been lamenting this month is the expectation that fall-like weather would arrive in time for fall. We generally expect that by October we would have a reason to pull something other than shorts and tanks from our drawers and yet, here we have been, in the midst of a summer-esque heat wave to remind us that some expectations are most definitely doomed to heartache. Honestly, if I had expected that we would still be in the 90s in October, I think I might have gone on strike in September, but hoping and expecting that things would shift come October is part of what kept me going through the heat of last month. I have especially high expectations for this week as the forecast calls for lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s, but we will just have to wait and see. Could our magical thinking finally be paying off? Or could it be that it was going to happen sooner or later and we just had to wait for later? Yeah, it’s probably that second one.
One thing about expectations is certain, we all have them and sometimes they are reasonable and sometimes they are not. Sometimes they come true and sometimes not. But, they are always what keep us moving forward in a productive manner, expecting that our efforts will be rewarded and that we can count on those around us to be moving forward productively, too. Last week I wrote about the pitfalls of assuming, but the difference between assuming and expecting is simply hope. Assuming means you are banking on an outcome you cannot guarantee and making choices accordingly. Expecting means that you are hoping for an outcome and therefore putting good effort towards it with hope. At least that’s how I see it. Things don’t always work out the way we expect, but expecting good things is important in the effort to make them true. So, here’s to expecting!
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.